Hello everyone, The theme is Cyberpunk 2077-Deconstruction and will focus on the most eye-catching Mantis Blades in the repair and deconstruction game! Specs: AORUS Z490 XTREME AORUS GeForce RTX 3090 XTREME AORUS RGB Memory 3200MHz AORUS NVMe Gen4 SSD 1TB AORUS P850W 80+ GOLD Modular COOLER MASTER MASTERFAN SF120M Water cooling: Bitspower Premium Summit M Mystic Black Metal Edition Bitspower D5 Vario Motor Bitspower Leviathan XF 120 4xG1/4" Radiator Bitspower Water Tank Z-Multi 50 V2 Bitspower Touchaqua In-Line Filter Bitspower Touchaqua Digit Thermal Sensor Bitspower Touchaqua Digital RGB Multi Function Controller Bitspower Touchaqua PWM FAN Multi Function HUB Bitspower Fittings Massive thanks to Cooler Master, AORUS, NVIDIA GeForce Taiwan, Bitspower, ModMyMods for supporting my projects.