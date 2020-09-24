  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Scratch Build – In Progress Cyberpunk 2077 - Deconstruction

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by AKMod, 24 Sep 2020 at 19:06.

  1. AKMod

    AKMod Active Member

    Joined:
    29 Mar 2018
    Posts:
    180
    Likes Received:
    118
    [​IMG]

    Hello everyone,

    The theme is Cyberpunk 2077-Deconstruction and will focus on the most eye-catching Mantis Blades in the repair and deconstruction game!


    Specs:
    AORUS Z490 XTREME
    AORUS GeForce RTX 3090 XTREME
    AORUS RGB Memory 3200MHz
    AORUS NVMe Gen4 SSD 1TB
    AORUS P850W 80+ GOLD Modular
    COOLER MASTER MASTERFAN SF120M


    Water cooling:
    Bitspower Premium Summit M Mystic Black Metal Edition
    Bitspower D5 Vario Motor
    Bitspower Leviathan XF 120 4xG1/4" Radiator
    Bitspower Water Tank Z-Multi 50 V2
    Bitspower Touchaqua In-Line Filter
    Bitspower Touchaqua Digit Thermal Sensor
    Bitspower Touchaqua Digital RGB Multi Function Controller
    Bitspower Touchaqua PWM FAN Multi Function HUB
    Bitspower Fittings


    Massive thanks to Cooler Master, AORUS, NVIDIA GeForce Taiwan, Bitspower, ModMyMods for supporting my projects.
     
    AKMod, 24 Sep 2020 at 19:06
    #1
Tags:

Share This Page