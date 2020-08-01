Welcome to my new (and first international Worklog. My Name is Aaron, I am a 34 year old German Casemodding Enthusiast and this is my latest Casemod Project. The Casemod is oriented on the Trauma Team of the upcoming Game Cyberpunk 2077. I am being supported by be quiet! and Crucial, for which I am very grateful The stilistic Idea behind the Casemod is, that it is being designed after the Trauma Team Helmet on the outside and is being oriented on the Color Scheme of the Trauma Team on the Inside. The Trauma Team itself in the world of Cyberpunk is a Combat Medical Unit which offers Insurances for the wealthy. They guarantee that they will arrive within three minutes of the distress beacon inside the customer going off and they will do anything to get to the client. You just have to pay for the ammo The start was, of course, unboxing the hardware: Then I disassembled the Dark Base 700 Pro to see where all the nuts and screws are set: I got to work by cutting a hole into the Top: After the cutting was done with my trusted Dremel I set to work on the Edges and engraved some "wires" into the Top: After the Top was handled I set to design the Front: After I did the Design in Inkscape I printed it out in the wanted size, drew the pieces on some Plexiglass and started cutting: Then I gave all the edges a nice bevel and sanded it all smooth and silky The Idea was, that I wanted to use the lighting of the Case itself, so I disassembled the original front plate, cut a Trauma Team Logo sized Hole in it and filled it out with LED Foam which I had lying around from my first steps into Cosplay Afterwards I masked the logo where I wanted it to shine through and sprayed the Plexiglas. Luckily my measurements worked out fine, so I got to see the exact cutout from above: When I was finished with the front I got back to the Top since the colour scheme became clearer to me: Unfortunately there were some minor spray accidents which I tried to hide as good as I could with paint, but otherwise it turned out pretty well. The only thing that was missing for a nice top was...well, half the Top since I made a fine hole in it So I set out to get a mirror effect for the Plexiglas because I thought it would look great...but the first try was a total desaster: The paint stuck to good to the vinyl and got pulled off by me when I tried to take the vinyl off. So I kind of worked around the problem, bought new, yellow vinyl and decided to just leave it on the next plexiglass cover: After the Top it was "just" the Side Panel left...Well...I had this crazy idea to design my own little camouflage and spraypaint it onto the side panel. So, since I really like M.C. Escher I decided to lean heavily into is Art and designed my own little M.C. Escher Camouflage: Took a while, but I was pretty optimistic for the paintjob... I tried to use my trusted Silhouette Portrait 2 to cut out the stencils and tried to arrange it overlapping: It worked, but I underestimated the work that was needed to make a four color Paint Job... So I set out again, printed the scheme in real life size, marked every color, cut it out by hand, arranged the neat little puzzle of around 240 pieces (no, I don´t know, I didn´t count ), and set out to spray: