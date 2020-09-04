  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Case Mod - Complete DAWN OF WINDOWS, 35 Years Jubilee of Windows, COMPLETED!

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by abbas-it, 30 Aug 2020.

  abbas-it

    abbas-it We came, we saw, we mod, you awe!

    Joined:
    1 Jun 2011
    Posts:
    812
    Likes Received:
    144
    Hi guys. I would like to show you a new project that is pretty much finished.I will post it all across the next few days.
    I made it for Microsoft as a Windows History Mod.
    On November 20th 1985 Microsft released the first ever Windows Version (Windows1.0)
    Its been a long ride till Windows 10.
    So when they asked me how I could portray the history, I new I would once again take an old piece of Hardware and convert it into something as state of the art as possible.

    In this case, I went for a Siemens Nixdorf PC02
    This model was actually a Laptop, even though it wouldnt pass as one nowadays seeing as its as big as a suitcase :) and heavy as hell.
    It didnt have a battery, but a thermal printer inbuilt. It was powered by C 8810 M25
    and had two 5,25" drives. Panasonic released this to the market in 1984 in Osaka.
    I managed to pick one up in ebay with a functional screen.
    It weighed 15 Kilos then, and now its approx the same.
    Anyway.
    Its all about RTX, I7, ROG and SSD power now. I kept the screen after sliceing the front off and fixing an LCD behind it.

    It now has all those juicy interfaces that didnt exost then, like USB3, HDMI, sound with speakers, Display ports and Wifi etc. I know I know, of course its standard now, but it wasnt then.
    Here are the first pics.
    800px-Nixdorf_PC_8810-25_-_Front.jpg 70594_ca_object_representations_media_245_mediumlarge.jpg
     
    abbas-it, 30 Aug 2020
#1
    #1
  abbas-it

    abbas-it We came, we saw, we mod, you awe!

    Joined:
    1 Jun 2011
    Posts:
    812
    Likes Received:
    144
    NOPE, I wont call this a sleeper like many do. Dont like that definition, I like to think of it, just like I did with my Commodore, as....
    COMPUTER HOT RODDING!

    I used to have a wired keyboard which i exchanged for a present day Bluetooth MS Surface one thats fits and used the wire hole for the sound knob instead
    DOW002.jpg DOW003.jpg DOW004.jpg DOW005.jpg DOW007.jpg DOW008.jpg DOW009.jpg
     
    abbas-it, 30 Aug 2020
#2
    #2
  abbas-it

    abbas-it We came, we saw, we mod, you awe!

    Joined:
    1 Jun 2011
    Posts:
    812
    Likes Received:
    144
    i had to get rid of the 35 year old grime :) the keyboard springs had to be renewed too, the heighteners were just flapping out. all worked fine though and it now has a new paintjob too.

    just for the record, I am now in my new workshop, as you can see in the change of background,,,,soon. :) am happy as can be.
    DOW010.jpg DOW011.jpg DOW012.jpg DOW013.jpg DOW014.jpg DOW015.jpg DOW018.jpg DOW010.jpg DOW011.jpg DOW012.jpg DOW013.jpg DOW014.jpg DOW015.jpg DOW018.jpg
     
    abbas-it, 30 Aug 2020
#3
    #3
  abbas-it

    abbas-it We came, we saw, we mod, you awe!

    Joined:
    1 Jun 2011
    Posts:
    812
    Likes Received:
    144
    of course after guitting it, i had to realise new structure stability. their wasnt ahole or bracket at all that matched modern standards.
    DOW019.jpg DOW020.jpg DOW021.jpg DOW022.jpg DOW023.jpg DOW024.jpg DOW025.jpg DOW026.jpg DOW027.jpg DOW028.jpg
     
    abbas-it, 30 Aug 2020
#4
    #4
    censored_Prometheus_ and Flux like this.
  Flux

    Flux Member

    Joined:
    11 Jul 2020
    Posts:
    66
    Likes Received:
    68
    Very cool! I espcially like the Diskette-DVD-mod.
     
    Flux, 30 Aug 2020
#5
    #5
  Yargen

    Yargen New Member

    Joined:
    1 Aug 2020
    Posts:
    23
    Likes Received:
    11
    Looking great already it’s truly an art when you do it:thumb:
     
    Yargen, 30 Aug 2020
#6
    #6
  Osgeld

    Osgeld Active Member

    Joined:
    9 Jul 2019
    Posts:
    219
    Likes Received:
    74
    how did you get the explosion guard off the crt, did you break the vacuum and go to town or did it just pop off
     
    Osgeld, 31 Aug 2020
#7
    #7
  abbas-it

    abbas-it We came, we saw, we mod, you awe!

    Joined:
    1 Jun 2011
    Posts:
    812
    Likes Received:
    144
    thx guys. @Osgeld. well i did it once before with the CRE8ODORE, once COMMODROE mod. nope, I sliced it with a grinder while spraying water on it at the same time. was a really messy job. but it worked. the whole glass bubble is held round the sides with a metal strip, so that sorta seperates it from the from curved pane.
    then it was all about a really good clean up, fillin with resin and sticking the lcd with pcb etc.. behind it.
    1.jpg 2.jpg 3.jpg 4.jpg 5.jpg 6.jpg 7.jpg 8.jpg
     
    abbas-it, 31 Aug 2020
#8
    #8
  Flux

    Flux Member

    Joined:
    11 Jul 2020
    Posts:
    66
    Likes Received:
    68
    I hadn't thought of that. I guess some kind of bubbly glass would do my 13th Monkey good.
     
    Flux, 31 Aug 2020
#9
    #9
  Cheapskate

    Cheapskate Insane? or just stupid?

    Joined:
    13 May 2007
    Posts:
    11,109
    Likes Received:
    1,104
    Just a squirt gun? I would think a constant flow would be safer. :worried:
    Good to see you back. That floppy is built like a brick. I've never seen a naked 5 1/4" THAT old. (That was a dangerous sentence.)
     
    Cheapskate, 31 Aug 2020
#10
    #10
    adidan likes this.
  Aytos

    Aytos New Member

    Joined:
    9 Aug 2020
    Posts:
    15
    Likes Received:
    5
    I don't like word sleeper either. Guess what you are going for is more similar to coachbuilding, where often new and old is mixed. It looks glorious so far and the style is up to my alley.

    As for cutting the tube I remember doing it years ago, I did go well to about 90%, then glass shattered in spectacular fashion (exploded is more proper description).
     
    Last edited: 31 Aug 2020
    Aytos, 31 Aug 2020
#11
    #11
  abbas-it

    abbas-it We came, we saw, we mod, you awe!

    Joined:
    1 Jun 2011
    Posts:
    812
    Likes Received:
    144
    yes a constant flow of water would have been better, but this still worked and didnt have to find aa hose and tap. did this with the commodore too, so sofar it has worked twice. of course each screen is different and this one was smaller, hence harder to crack safely.
    here is how i poured resin into the last one to flatten the inside, same done here.
     
    abbas-it, 1 Sep 2020
#12
    #12
    MADPC likes this.
  abbas-it

    abbas-it We came, we saw, we mod, you awe!

    Joined:
    1 Jun 2011
    Posts:
    812
    Likes Received:
    144
    abbas-it, 1 Sep 2020
#13
    #13
  abbas-it

    abbas-it We came, we saw, we mod, you awe!

    Joined:
    1 Jun 2011
    Posts:
    812
    Likes Received:
    144
    time for another update.
    nothing at all was according to the new standards here. in addition to that taking out the printer and psu and other parts resulted in loss of integral structure so i had to bracket ans strutt a lot before i could actually start fitting in trays and plates and making holes in new brackets etc.. for the new parts. salvaged parts from an old case and bent cut n modified them in.
    DOW029.jpg DOW030.jpg DOW031.jpg DOW032.jpg DOW033.jpg DOW034.jpg DOW035.jpg DOW036.jpg DOW037.jpg DOW038.jpg
     
    abbas-it, 4 Sep 2020 at 09:43
#14
    #14
  abbas-it

    abbas-it We came, we saw, we mod, you awe!

    Joined:
    1 Jun 2011
    Posts:
    812
    Likes Received:
    144
    and here are some more pics of the progress
    DOW039.jpg DOW040.jpg DOW041.jpg DOW042.jpg DOW043.jpg DOW044.jpg DOW045.jpg DOW039.jpg DOW046.jpg DOW047.jpg
     
    abbas-it, 6 Sep 2020 at 17:35
#15
    #15
  abbas-it

    abbas-it We came, we saw, we mod, you awe!

    Joined:
    1 Jun 2011
    Posts:
    812
    Likes Received:
    144
    and some more
    DOW048.jpg DOW049.jpg DOW050.jpg DOW051.jpg DOW052.jpg DOW053.jpg DOW055.jpg DOW056.jpg DOW057.jpg
     
    abbas-it, 6 Sep 2020 at 17:38
#16
    #16
    Cheapskate likes this.
  kim

    kim hardware addict

    Joined:
    10 Jan 2016
    Posts:
    931
    Likes Received:
    416
    :wallbash: You are the wizard of modding :wallbash:
     
    kim, 7 Sep 2020 at 09:14
#17
    #17
    Defyant Mods likes this.
  abbas-it

    abbas-it We came, we saw, we mod, you awe!

    Joined:
    1 Jun 2011
    Posts:
    812
    Likes Received:
    144
    thx kim. glad you like it :)
    here are more pics till the video comes.
    DOW058.jpg DOW059.jpg DOW060.jpg DOW061.jpg DOW062.jpg DOW063.jpg DOW064.jpg
     
    abbas-it, 7 Sep 2020 at 10:24
#18
    #18
    lowfat and Cheapskate like this.
  Defyant Mods

    Defyant Mods Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    14 Sep 2004
    Posts:
    1,087
    Likes Received:
    531
    I agree with kim, anything you touch my friend turns to gold! :rock:
     
    Defyant Mods, 7 Sep 2020 at 10:24
#19
    #19
  pccustom

    pccustom Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    12 Jul 2017
    Posts:
    330
    Likes Received:
    288
    I love when old meets new a great mod!!
     
    pccustom, 7 Sep 2020 at 11:29
#20
    #20
