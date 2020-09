Hi guys. I would like to show you a new project that is pretty much finished.I will post it all across the next few days.I made it for Microsoft as a Windows History Mod.On November 20th 1985 Microsft released the first ever Windows Version (Windows1.0)Its been a long ride till Windows 10.So when they asked me how I could portray the history, I new I would once again take an old piece of Hardware and convert it into something as state of the art as possible.In this case, I went for a Siemens Nixdorf PC02This model was actually a Laptop, even though it wouldnt pass as one nowadays seeing as its as big as a suitcaseand heavy as hell.It didnt have a battery, but a thermal printer inbuilt. It was powered by C 8810 M25and had two 5,25" drives. Panasonic released this to the market in 1984 in Osaka.I managed to pick one up in ebay with a functional screen.