  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Case Mod - In Progress DAWN OF WINDOWS, 35 Years Jubilee of Windows

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by abbas-it, 30 Aug 2020 at 19:58.

  1. abbas-it

    abbas-it We came, we saw, we mod, you awe!

    Joined:
    1 Jun 2011
    Posts:
    784
    Likes Received:
    128
    Hi guys. I would like to show you a new project that is pretty much finished.I will post it all across the next few days.
    I made it for Microsoft as a Windows History Mod.
    On November 20th 1985 Microsft released the first ever Windows Version (Windows1.0)
    Its been a long ride till Windows 10.
    So when they asked me how I could portray the history, I new I would once again take an old piece of Hardware and convert it into something as state of the art as possible.

    In this case, I went for a Siemens Nixdorf PC02
    This model was actually a Laptop, even though it wouldnt pass as one nowadays seeing as its as big as a suitcase :) and heavy as hell.
    It didnt have a battery, but a thermal printer inbuilt. It was powered by C 8810 M25
    and had two 5,25" drives. Panasonic released this to the market in 1984 in Osaka.
    I managed to pick one up in ebay with a functional screen.
    It weighed 15 Kilos then, and now its approx the same.
    Anyway.
    Its all about RTX, I7, ROG and SSD power now. I kept the screen after sliceing the front off and fixing an LCD behind it.

    It now has all those juicy interfaces that didnt exost then, like USB3, HDMI, sound with speakers, Display ports and Wifi etc. I know I know, of course its standard now, but it wasnt then.
    Here are the first pics.
    800px-Nixdorf_PC_8810-25_-_Front.jpg 70594_ca_object_representations_media_245_mediumlarge.jpg
     
    abbas-it, 30 Aug 2020 at 19:58
    #1
  2. abbas-it

    abbas-it We came, we saw, we mod, you awe!

    Joined:
    1 Jun 2011
    Posts:
    784
    Likes Received:
    128
    NOPE, I wont call this a sleeper like many do. Dont like that definition, I like to think of it, just like I did with my Commodore, as....
    COMPUTER HOT RODDING!

    I used to have a wired keyboard which i exchanged for a present day Bluetooth MS Surface one thats fits and used the wire hole for the sound knob instead
    DOW002.jpg DOW003.jpg DOW004.jpg DOW005.jpg DOW007.jpg DOW008.jpg DOW009.jpg
     
    abbas-it, 30 Aug 2020 at 20:05
    #2
  3. abbas-it

    abbas-it We came, we saw, we mod, you awe!

    Joined:
    1 Jun 2011
    Posts:
    784
    Likes Received:
    128
    i had to get rid of the 35 year old grime :) the keyboard springs had to be renewed too, the heighteners were just flapping out. all worked fine though and it now has a new paintjob too.

    just for the record, I am now in my new workshop, as you can see in the change of background,,,,soon. :) am happy as can be.
    DOW010.jpg DOW011.jpg DOW012.jpg DOW013.jpg DOW014.jpg DOW015.jpg DOW018.jpg DOW010.jpg DOW011.jpg DOW012.jpg DOW013.jpg DOW014.jpg DOW015.jpg DOW018.jpg
     
    abbas-it, 30 Aug 2020 at 20:07
    #3
  4. abbas-it

    abbas-it We came, we saw, we mod, you awe!

    Joined:
    1 Jun 2011
    Posts:
    784
    Likes Received:
    128
    of course after guitting it, i had to realise new structure stability. their wasnt ahole or bracket at all that matched modern standards.
    DOW019.jpg DOW020.jpg DOW021.jpg DOW022.jpg DOW023.jpg DOW024.jpg DOW025.jpg DOW026.jpg DOW027.jpg DOW028.jpg
     
    abbas-it, 30 Aug 2020 at 20:09
    #4
    Flux likes this.

Share This Page