A/V Dazzle DVD Recorder HD

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by Lankius Maximus, 12 Jun 2020 at 19:22.

    I recently got hold of a Dazzle DVD Recorder HD in order to transfer over some old MiniDV videos from a Canon MVX40.

    Im using an S video cable to connect to the Dazzle as well as the correct audio cables but cannot get and sort of picture or sound to record using Pinnacle Studio.

    Before I return it has anyone had any success doing this using the Dazzle harware (using Windows 10), found a suitable way to get it working or (even better) found an alternative that actually works out the box?

    Cheers for any advice.
     
    Lankius Maximus, 12 Jun 2020 at 19:22
