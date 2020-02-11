DDR4 Ram Question

Hey all, I think I know the answer will already be what I don't want but here goes: I have a Z270 motherboard with 2x8gb sticks of Patriot Viper running XMS 3600mhz (probably overkill for an i5 7600k but hey it was one click of the mouse to achieve and these were on offer at a very reasonable price, so I'll take it). So the reason I have these is that I hear Ryzen4 will, like all Ryzen CPU's (I assume) enjoys wider bandwidth and I am currently saving for that upgrade when it's released. Question is I am doing more 'stuff' on my pc now than I once did (beyond gaming) so thinking 32GB could be of benefit - if I buy another 2x8GB of the same ram, what are the odds of achieving the XMS of 3600mhz? On the Intel set-up for now, not knowing if Ryzen4 will need a new socket, anyone got an R3 3700X using 4x8gb at 3600mhz? Thanks in advance and soz for the question, I'm assuming the answer will be get 2x16gb instead, but hoping I can just add to what I have.