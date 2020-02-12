So firstly, ignore the verticle GPU mount, its a stupid addition to a case that close to the side panel unless its going under water!



So the old 120 vs 140 debate. You get 1/6 more fan with a 140, which means more CFM or lower RPM, but usually more dB for the same RPM. My rule for air was always to go for as big a fan as I could so they could run slower for the same CFM and therefore lower dB. Go for the 280 rad AIO if you have space, its the same as above, more cooling headroom, lower dB fans. Do positive pressure from as manny filtered intakes as possible, then you'll be fairly ok for thermalss, although most stuff runss so cool these days overheating in something like an R6 will be impossible, and what does ~5C really matter?

