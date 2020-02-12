I finally spotted an R6 with USB-C at a price I didn't laugh at, so I bought it. But since it comes with fans in a number of the slots already, I'm sat here scratching my head a little about what to do. I'd like to keep the top cover solid, because I hate cleaning dust out of top-mount fans. I'm planning, in the not-too-distant future to get myself a Corsair AIO to sit on my 1600, and knowing that I might find the limits of the 1600 with 2077 I expect to need to slap a 2600 or newer in there, so I'm planning to go with a ~240mm H1..15I..GT? Something, but I'm sat here scratching my bonce about what, exactly, I should go for layout wise. I know the quiet approach (Which is the primary reason for buying) of the R6 is going to hamper airflow and thus cooling, so I don't expect (Or, really, want) super-mega-low temperatures. I don't overclock stuff anymore, largely because I cannot be bothered to spend the time for the minimal impact it makes on my daily PC usage. So everything's stock, and not the "ultra high-speed fast hotness" option. I'm currently thinking the AIO cooler rad can strap to the front, taking the top two of the three slots (I'll be having the 'open' configuration, because I've no drives to worry about) and slapping one of the supplied fans in the bottom position. I'm undecided on the format the AIO is going to take, though. Is the slight size increase to 140mm (And by extension, 280mm rad) worth it over the 120/240? It's a ~20 currency difference, so if the 140/280 is truly better then that's the one I want because I only intend to do this once, not again in 12 months time. Or would a 120 fan choice all round (Three up front, two on the AIO, one free and then one exhaust) be better (as the 120's seem to have better specs with regards to airflow), and putting the supplied fans (Which, I think, are 140) to one side to forget about them be the right choice? It seems common in the reviews I've found for this case (And ones like it) that this arrangement with a solid top cover can be detrimental to the overall cooling efficiency of the case - But most of the reviews I've found have used the vertical GPU mount (Which seems absurd to me) as well as air coolers on the CPU, so recycling warm air with only one path out makes sense as to why they're warmer. My preference would be 120's unless there's a stand out reason to go for the 140 route, but frankly it's starting to get a lot more involved than I have time to read/watch (Who decided that 25 minutes of some bloke talking was better than a page I can read at my leisure (With graphs!) was a better choice btw..) reviews for cases and coolers and fans to then make a mish-mash of numbers based on my specific requirements that might be completely imagined because I'm relatively out of touch with cooling and cases these days.