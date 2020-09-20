DEMONS OF THE SIMPLE MINDS! yes that is a very provoking topic or theme, you might think. This one is for all those who find evil where none exists and blame good people without reason for all the negative stuff going on around us in the world today. Pious, religious dogmatic, indoctrinative would be truths that like to dictate morals while inciting violence in the name of a greater good, that always ends up in someone getting hurt, harmed or sacrificed. Yep. this is serious stuff isnt it. Well, Modding is my poetry and my worklogs are my canvas. This is the way I demonstrate and complain and defy and proclaim that believing anything wont make us good humans. Its the way we treat each other that does. All we need is the golden rule, do to others as you want done to yourself, and all problems would be banished. Others write books and shoot films, I build the topic they tell sories about. This is my Kungfu! Against all intimidation, this Casemod is a protest and a banner waving in the wind against all those who let imaginative demons dwell in their minds. Its the impersonations of what they think is and evil design. So let the Flak begin, The endless hunger for nowledge and scientific discovery above all belief and religions that motivate good men to do bad deeds, also known as fear, thats what this one is about. Everything is unknown till we get to know it! DEMONS OF THE SIMPLE MIND! more to come...