This just got leaked today and I figured we may as well start the Destiny 2 thread here! KingGothalion has been going through what this could mean on his stream this morning. I personally think it's real. It just looks right. Some ideas have been September 8th 2017 is the start of the beta, but that's a really long time after E3 which will have an 8 minute segment on Destiny 2. Because it's a Friday, some think that means a staggered release. Please no. One of the biggest reasons I didn't get ME:A was that all the people I'd play the mp with are in the US, so they're going to be so far ahead of me I may as well wait for the price to drop. My favourite idea, is that if you pre-order you can play from Friday the 8th and the game will come out on Tuesday 12th. That would be OK! (Also my birthday is September 18th, I know what my birthday present is gonna be!) There's a distinct lack of platforms shown on the photo too, apart from the PS4 swish at the top. So it could still be on PC and that would make sense to cut that bit off. Close-ups of the top state that the beta is coming to PS4 first. Disappointing, but Activision is super in bed with Sony. So not a shock (also I think Destiny's alpha was PS only and the beta was on PS a week before Xbox joined in). It would seem EuroGamer are tweeting to confirm the leak is not a fake and Bungie devs have tweeted about it and have not debunked it. So... it would appear it's not fake! Damn, looks like today is going to be a big news day for Destiny 2 and I'm about to be internetless at work for the rest of the day