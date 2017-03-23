  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Multi Destiny 2

Discussion in 'Gaming' started by Hex, 23 Mar 2017.

  1. Hex

    Hex Paul?! Super Moderator

    This just got leaked today and I figured we may as well start the Destiny 2 thread here!

    [​IMG]

    KingGothalion has been going through what this could mean on his stream this morning. I personally think it's real. It just looks right.

    Some ideas have been September 8th 2017 is the start of the beta, but that's a really long time after E3 which will have an 8 minute segment on Destiny 2. Because it's a Friday, some think that means a staggered release. Please no. One of the biggest reasons I didn't get ME:A was that all the people I'd play the mp with are in the US, so they're going to be so far ahead of me I may as well wait for the price to drop. My favourite idea, is that if you pre-order you can play from Friday the 8th and the game will come out on Tuesday 12th. That would be OK! (Also my birthday is September 18th, I know what my birthday present is gonna be!)

    There's a distinct lack of platforms shown on the photo too, apart from the PS4 swish at the top. So it could still be on PC and that would make sense to cut that bit off.

    Close-ups of the top state that the beta is coming to PS4 first. Disappointing, but Activision is super in bed with Sony. So not a shock (also I think Destiny's alpha was PS only and the beta was on PS a week before Xbox joined in). It would seem EuroGamer are tweeting to confirm the leak is not a fake and Bungie devs have tweeted about it and have not debunked it. So... it would appear it's not fake!


    Damn, looks like today is going to be a big news day for Destiny 2 and I'm about to be internetless at work for the rest of the day :waah:
     
    Hex, 23 Mar 2017
  2. Otis1337

    Otis1337 aka - Ripp3r

    hoping for a pc release this time
     
    Otis1337, 23 Mar 2017
  3. GravitySmacked

    GravitySmacked Mostly Harmless

    Yeah me too. I played a fair bit of it on the PS4, including all the DLC, enjoyed it but, as they're doing a fairly hard character reset, I'd rather start again on PC.
     
    GravitySmacked, 23 Mar 2017
  4. Hex

    Hex Paul?! Super Moderator

    Well, Bungie hired PC port specialists a few years ago when they started work on Destiny 2, so if it doesn't come out on PC at launch, I would expect it to be ported eventually unlike the first.

    It is a hard reset in terms of gear, but we keep our characters (I hope they let me change hair colour though) and I think I heard we keep emblems. Possibly even shaders? In which case I will probably get it on Xbox first, then on PC and maybe even PS4 down the line. I am utterly addicted to Destiny and can't see that waning any time soon!

    The full poster has now been shown and it does just say PS4 at the top. It probably has the same Activision-Sony legal things applied that Destiny had. Meaning they can't advertise it for any platform other than Playstation :rolleyes: It's also very likely Playstation will have timed exclusives again, being as they were all pants last time, that's fine, you guys can keep them :p
     
    Hex, 23 Mar 2017
  5. GravitySmacked

    GravitySmacked Mostly Harmless

    It would be great to keep all the cosmetic stuff. It'll certainly make the 'reset' less jarring. Hopefully it will be tied to your account so swapping platforms wouldn't be a problem; wishful thinking no doubt.
     
    GravitySmacked, 23 Mar 2017
  6. xaser04

    xaser04 Ba Ba Ba BANANA!

    Roll on September / Beta launch day is all I will say. :)

    Instant Day 1 purchase for me considering the enjoyment I have had out of Destiny 1 (PS4 - 1,744 hours with 510hours deleted for characters I no longer have / Xbone - unknown as the app won't load my profile).
     
    xaser04, 24 Mar 2017
  7. Hex

    Hex Paul?! Super Moderator

    Absolutely! I am right there with you :rock: I never expected to even like the game when I was given beta codes :hehe: I think I'm going to get emotional about my last days in Destiny (1) too. I haven't been playing lately as I know I'll be doing a lot for Age of Triumph and once D2 is out I'll not have any time for other games!
     
    Hex, 24 Mar 2017
  8. Hex

    Hex Paul?! Super Moderator

    I totally forgot to update this thread, but Destiny 2 coming to PC is looking pretty damn likely:

    [​IMG]

    I've been saying it would for about 2 years now (Bungie hired PC port specialists, which to me said it all), so I'm pretty happy with that :)

    I'm hoping someone will get me a copy for my birthday so I can get it on Xbox and PC around the same time and then maybe on PS4 later depending on where my friends are playing it.


    Aannnnnnd I closed this and Arekkz put a video up. So linking it here!

     
    Hex, 27 Mar 2017
  9. damien c

    damien c Mad FPS Gamer

    I am seriously hoping this does come to the pc.

    I have nearly or just over 4000 hours on the Xbox playing Destiny and closing in on around 200 to 500 hours on the PS4.

    If this does come to the pc then it will be my main game to play.
     
    damien c, 27 Mar 2017
  10. Hex

    Hex Paul?! Super Moderator

    I think we can take it as a definite now:

    • Bungie hired PC Porting Specialists around the time they started work on Destiny 2
    • You can put down a deposit for Destiny 2 Limited Edition on PC right now at game stores
    • Jason Schreier (Kotaku) commented "It is!" to someone saying they wished Destiny 2 would be coming to PC
    • None of the Bungie devs have debunked it

    Bungie have tweeted this now... I can't wait!

    [​IMG]
     
    Hex, 27 Mar 2017
  11. GravitySmacked

    GravitySmacked Mostly Harmless

    Sweeeet!
     
    GravitySmacked, 27 Mar 2017
  12. Hex

    Hex Paul?! Super Moderator

    New Destiny 2 teaser trailer, 'Last Call':



    I <3 Cayde-6.
     
    Hex, 28 Mar 2017
  13. Steelez

    Steelez Member

    Nathan Fillion :rock:

    I just started on Destiny (PS4), picked up the game up to Taken King dirt cheap. I'm treating it as a single player game at this stage. It's drawn me in enough that I think I am wanting to join Destiny 2 from the start. I read a lot of complaints about the launch of Destiny so hopefully they've learned from their mistakes.
     
    Steelez, 29 Mar 2017
  14. xaser04

    xaser04 Ba Ba Ba BANANA!

    HYPE!

    :D

    Oh and Crota at 390 light is quite punishing when you have been used to dropping him solo whilst dancing...
     
    xaser04, 29 Mar 2017
  15. daveypro

    daveypro Member

    will probably pick this up on ps4 as my pc is in its retirement phase. was going to swtich the ps4 for that latest nintendo thing, what was its name now :p well i will keep it for D2, but if it is more of the same i will be trading it in for frogger.

    also WW Launch trailer at 6p.m.
     
    daveypro, 30 Mar 2017
  16. Blademrk

    Blademrk Why so serious?

    Cayde-6 is awesome :clap:
     
    Blademrk, 30 Mar 2017
  17. Hex

    Hex Paul?! Super Moderator

    Hex, 30 Mar 2017
  18. damien c

    damien c Mad FPS Gamer

    damien c, 30 Mar 2017
  19. Hex

    Hex Paul?! Super Moderator

    PC preorder isn't up yet and I still can't find the Collector's Edition in the UK. GAME haven't got Destiny 2 ready yet, neither have Amazon. Xbox UK and Playstation Store UK seem to have it now.

    [UPDATE]
    Collector's Editions are at GAME now. £220 for PS4/XB1, £210 for PC. It looks amazing, but not £200+ amazing. Now I am sad :(

    Very unlikely, but I'll ask anyway. If anyone is getting the CE and doesn't want the bag I will totally buy it from you. It's all I really want from the CE!
    [/UPDATE]
     
    Hex, 30 Mar 2017
  20. xaser04

    xaser04 Ba Ba Ba BANANA!

    Ordered the Digital deluxe on PS4 (my wife is massively into the game as well) and also the collectors edition for PC.

    I thought I would treat myself after a promotion at work :)
     
    xaser04, 31 Mar 2017
