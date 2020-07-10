Deus Ex released June 17th 2000. I had hoped Bit-tech would honor this. This game meant more to the gaming community than almost anything that has released since. It deserves a little fanfare. How many games were shaped by this one game? It is the Doom of its era. And more. Doom just showed us what games could be. Deus Ex took that torch and ran. Still an FPS but with a story that was relevant. Choices that (kinda) mattered. A big deal for the time. And showing us a world where big business calls the shots. It's almost prescient of the tone in this world.. The technology aint there yet, but the inhuman politics is. Just give it a few years. Have some soundtrack and reinstall this beauty.