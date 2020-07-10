  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Multi Deus Ex is 20 years old!

Discussion in 'Gaming' started by Fizzban, 10 Jul 2020 at 22:00.

    Deus Ex released June 17th 2000. I had hoped Bit-tech would honor this. This game meant more to the gaming community than almost anything that has released since.

    It deserves a little fanfare. How many games were shaped by this one game?

    It is the Doom of its era. And more. Doom just showed us what games could be. Deus Ex took that torch and ran. Still an FPS but with a story that was relevant. Choices that (kinda) mattered. A big deal for the time. And showing us a world where big business calls the shots.

    It's almost prescient of the tone in this world.. The technology aint there yet, but the inhuman politics is. Just give it a few years.

    Have some soundtrack and reinstall this beauty.

     
    Word. Deus Ex was a milestone. Arguably, you could take any one part of it and point to a game that had done it first, or done it better, or both; there was nothing that came close to putting it all together in as cohesive a package, tho'.

    I've been playing games since the graphics were in your head rather than on the screen, and there are a few titles that stand out. A Mind Forever Voyaging, for putting you into a unique viewpoint. Id Software's early 3D stuff, through to Quake, for obvious reasons. And Deus Ex definitely makes the list.

    Hell, I've even got a soft spot for Invisible War, the consolised sequel. I have to confess, though, the reboot left me cold. I finished the first, despite the shoehorned boss fights, but didn't feel much of a need to play the second. And frankly the "push a button to pick your ending" implementation felt weird (though saved me a tonne of time, as I didn't have to replay any of it to see all three endings.)

    Also, hands up: who went into the women's bogs at UNATCO headquarters and got a reprimand via email? C'mon, fess up.
     
