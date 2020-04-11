  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Case Mod - In Progress Devotion: a Hardcore Shift X - watercooled, oc'd to the limit, RGBW custom cables.

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by SHNS0, 5 Mar 2019.

  1. SHNS0

    SHNS0 Enter Plasma

    Joined:
    30 Mar 2017
    Posts:
    31
    Likes Received:
    5
    [​IMG]

    A huge ITX system that is all about beauty and raw power.

    Supported by Watercool
    Made with <3 by Enter Plasma

    Main Features:
    9900K & RTX 2080 with heavy OC in a Shift X
    Custom, high end, high performance Watercooling
    Custom RGBW Cables in MDPC-X Sleeve
    Custom Illumination
    "Fixing" the Phanteks Shift X and pushing its limits with sheer brute force
    A lot of other fancy small details worth checking out



    Hardware List:
    CPU: Intel Core i9 9900K
    GPU KFA2 RTX 2080 OC
    Motherboard: Asrock Z370 ITX Fatal1ty
    Ram: Corsair Dominator Platinum DDR4 16GB 3000
    SSD: Samsung 970 EVO 1TB
    PSU: Corsair SF750
    Case: Phanteks Shift X
    RGB Controller: Raspberry Pi Zero WH

    Cooling / Accessories:
    CPU: Watercool Heatkiller IV Pro Acetal Ni
    GPU: Watercool Heatkiller IV RTX 2080 Acetal Ni
    Reservoir: Watercool Heatkiller Tube 100 DDC
    Pump: EK DDC 3.2 PWM
    Rads: Hardware Labs Nemesis GTS 240 + 120
    Fittings: Barrow Black
    Tubing: Barrow PETG 14/10
    5x Delta AFB1212SH Fans
    EVGA Powerlink
    PCI-E 3.0 Riser for Phanteks Shift X
    Aluminium M.2 Heatsink

    Custom Stuff:
    Stainless Steel Screws + Alu Washers
    RGBW Sleeved Cables with MDPC-X Carbon BTI & Transparency
    RGBW Light Bars, other illumination in White
    Twister Mod Stickers (Fans)
    Custom Motherboard IO Plate



    A big shoutout for the help, support and/or inspiration to:
    Jacob (Watercool Heatkiller)
    Daniel (Twister Mod / Twister7800GTX)
    Nils (MDPC-X / Million Dollar PC)
    All the customers of Enter Plasma that supported me over the past 3+ years



    First Pics:

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    Last edited: 1 Jun 2019
    SHNS0, 5 Mar 2019
    #1
  2. kim

    kim hardware addict

    Joined:
    10 Jan 2016
    Posts:
    761
    Likes Received:
    314
    looks promising :grin:, awesome hardware and a very clean cable work, I must follow :thumb:
     
    kim, 6 Mar 2019
    #2
  3. SHNS0

    SHNS0 Enter Plasma

    Joined:
    30 Mar 2017
    Posts:
    31
    Likes Received:
    5
    Thanks! Next week is going to be busy, hope you enjoy ;)
     
    SHNS0, 6 Mar 2019
    #3
  4. SHNS0

    SHNS0 Enter Plasma

    Joined:
    30 Mar 2017
    Posts:
    31
    Likes Received:
    5
    UPDATE #1: Finally received the last hardware, work is getting done

    Started doing the first tests with RGBW cables, using MDPC-X Transparency sleeve and MDPC-X transparent AWG15 wire.
    The controller is a random addressable chinese one that can be controlled with an app. It's not bad, but it's a bit buggy. Not an ideal solution, but I'll keep it for now.

    The LED strips for the cables, on the other hand, are glorious. These are addressable RGBW, 144 LEDS / meter. They're beautiful, and also inhumanely expensive lol.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]



    Got the latest shipment from China that was delayed for more than a week unfortunately.
    A lot of fancy stuff, but turns out I need more screws. Some of the sizes were incorrect.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]



    Fancy stainless steel screws. I absolutely love these, specially together with the aluminium washers.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]



    Also got a new clear IEC connector to re-make the stock PSU extension for the case. It lights up really well :D

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]



    Some other stuff that arrived recently: SSD, hardline watercooling gear, cable and sleeving material from MDPC-X, and some aluminium bars for LED strips that I'm still not sure about using for this project.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]



    And the replacement riser I'll be using. Unfortunately the original Phanteks riser doesn't seem to be PCI-E 3.0 capable.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]



    NEXT: A lot of cables
     
    Last edited: 1 Jun 2019
    SHNS0, 15 Mar 2019
    #4
    _Prometheus_ likes this.
  5. SHNS0

    SHNS0 Enter Plasma

    Joined:
    30 Mar 2017
    Posts:
    31
    Likes Received:
    5
    UPDATE #2: Fan cables & LED's in the works

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]



    Work has been slow but steady.
    I'm currently doing all the splitter cables for fans, LED's and the sorts. They still have to be sleeved of course!
    It is a massive work but it's very important - using as less space as possible for cables is top priority for maximizing airflow.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]



    Here's where some of the addressable LED's will go, these will light up the cables from the bottom.

    [​IMG]



    And this is a rough idea of how they'll turn out.
    These are not the cables for the project, but I'm thinking about going with this same color scheme (Carbon BTI + Transparency)

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]



    This is a rough idea of how the back will be cable managed.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]



    I also had this chinese RGB controller that I though of using, but it was HUGE

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]



    So I pried it open...

    [​IMG]



    ... And burned the Bluetooth controller trying to desolder those green cable clamps, LOL.
    WELL, I guess I'll take the opportunity to do something I've been wanting to try for a while. Using a Raspberry!
    It will arrive around next week so we'll see about that.



    I also ended up upgrading to a Corsair SF750 Platinum

    [​IMG]



    And I was able to fit another fan on the bottom, for a 120 push/pull. Can't have enough fans in here.

    [​IMG]



    Another issue is these fan screws that have to be trimmed. I'm using M4's and they either come in sizes 30mm or 35mm.
    30mm is too short and won't screw in the rad. 35mm is too long and will hit on the fins before screwing in all the way.
    These are stainless steel, it's not easy to cut. I'm gonna have to figure out some way.

    In the pic you can also see some black aluminium columns that I got to cover up the screw thread. I think it looks really cool!

    [​IMG]



    And finally, this is how I'm ending up with the fan configuration. It's all negative pressure, and the air will be sucked in from the whole of the back.

    [​IMG]



    NEXT: Finished secondary cables, installing the hardware and doing the main cables!
     
    SHNS0, 1 Jun 2019
    #5
    Cheapskate likes this.
  6. Cheapskate

    Cheapskate Insane? or just stupid?

    Joined:
    13 May 2007
    Posts:
    10,788
    Likes Received:
    849
    Do you have a dremel with cuting discs? I drill a hole in soft wood that I can screw the screw into with the part to cut off sticking out. The tricky part is cleaning up the threads at the cut with sandpaper or a needle file.
     
    Cheapskate, 1 Jun 2019
    #6
  7. SHNS0

    SHNS0 Enter Plasma

    Joined:
    30 Mar 2017
    Posts:
    31
    Likes Received:
    5
    Kinda, I have a cheap knockoff, but I suck at using it. Generally working with metal/acrylic etc. is not my specialty, I just learned how to use a basic saw to cut those light bars lol.
    I found a dude in my area that should be able to help me easily, I should have some info about it by the next update
     
    SHNS0, 1 Jun 2019
    #7
  8. §§...

    §§... Member

    Joined:
    19 Mar 2003
    Posts:
    72
    Likes Received:
    5
    Ah, in all my years on bit-tech, just my luck to see someone making the exact case i'm using; exactly when i'm making mine! Helps me see all the problems before i get to it, which is nice.
    Although the downside is mine will look like an inferior knock-off compared to yours, it's quite similar. :lol:

    Found out the mistake i made was i specced a SFX power supply with 120mm fan not the 92mm fan version, which was why i was struggling with clearance for the waterblock.

    Decided to go with neutral rather than negative pressure for the case myself; did you consider opening up the back of the case for airflow? looks like it'll be pretty full up with cable management.

    Waiting to see how your lighting will turn out, looks like you're putting some thought into doing something quite unique and interesting.
     
    §§..., 2 Jun 2019
    #8
  9. SHNS0

    SHNS0 Enter Plasma

    Joined:
    30 Mar 2017
    Posts:
    31
    Likes Received:
    5
    Hey, glad to see another Shift X brother!

    Both front and back are quite opened, I've removed the filters and the plastics leaving pretty much only the metal parts.
    For airflow on the back there's the whole top opening (where the ssd's would mount) and I will also try to keep the PSU opening as clear as possible.
    Cables will fill it up quite a bit but as I'm doing everything custom i can manage it decently and try to keep the bulk of it where there isn't much airflow.
     
    SHNS0, 3 Jun 2019
    #9
  10. bolous

    bolous Member

    Joined:
    14 Nov 2012
    Posts:
    54
    Likes Received:
    4
    good job! awesome these Led stripes!
     
    bolous, 5 Jun 2019
    #10
  11. SHNS0

    SHNS0 Enter Plasma

    Joined:
    30 Mar 2017
    Posts:
    31
    Likes Received:
    5
    Sorry for the long disappearance. It was completed, but not without a lot of challenges, a lot of revisions, and a lot of personal drama.

    Here's the final pics:



    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]



    Older pics of the previous revision and some hint of battlestation: Devotion Beta.



    I had to disregard some objectives I had in the beginning, like the RGBW cables.

    But I'm very happy to have reached one of the main objectives which was to stuff a fully overclocked, high end system in a Shift X without turning into a fusion energy experiment [​IMG]


    Final specs:
    - Intel 9900K @ 5ghz rock solid
    - Asus Z390 Strix ITX
    - 16GB Corsair Dominator Platinum RAM
    - Nvidia RTX 2080
    - Corsair SF750 Power supply
    - Samsung 970 Evo Plus 1TB SSD
    - Phanteks Shift X Case

    Cooling:
    - 4x Delta AFB1212SH fans, 1x PC Cooler Corona 120 fan
    - Watercool Heatkiller CPU block, GPU block, Reservoir
    - EK DDC pump
    - HWLabs Nemesis GTS 120 + 240 radiators
    - Barrow fittings
    - EK ZMT tubing

    Other / Accessories:
    - ADT third party riser for Phanteks Shift & Shift X
    - EVGA Powerlink for GPU
    - Initially MDPC-X Carbon BTI sleeving on cables, then made new cables with Silver-plated FEP transparent wires
    - Full set of stainless steel countersunk screws with black aluminium washers​
     
    Last edited: 11 Apr 2020 at 13:30
    SHNS0, 11 Apr 2020 at 13:23
    #11
Tags:

Share This Page