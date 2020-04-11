A huge ITX system that is all about beauty and raw power. Supported by Watercool Made with <3 by Enter Plasma Main Features: 9900K & RTX 2080 with heavy OC in a Shift X Custom, high end, high performance Watercooling Custom RGBW Cables in MDPC-X Sleeve Custom Illumination "Fixing" the Phanteks Shift X and pushing its limits with sheer brute force A lot of other fancy small details worth checking out Hardware List: CPU: Intel Core i9 9900K GPU KFA2 RTX 2080 OC Motherboard: Asrock Z370 ITX Fatal1ty Ram: Corsair Dominator Platinum DDR4 16GB 3000 SSD: Samsung 970 EVO 1TB PSU: Corsair SF750 Case: Phanteks Shift X RGB Controller: Raspberry Pi Zero WH Cooling / Accessories: CPU: Watercool Heatkiller IV Pro Acetal Ni GPU: Watercool Heatkiller IV RTX 2080 Acetal Ni Reservoir: Watercool Heatkiller Tube 100 DDC Pump: EK DDC 3.2 PWM Rads: Hardware Labs Nemesis GTS 240 + 120 Fittings: Barrow Black Tubing: Barrow PETG 14/10 5x Delta AFB1212SH Fans EVGA Powerlink PCI-E 3.0 Riser for Phanteks Shift X Aluminium M.2 Heatsink Custom Stuff: Stainless Steel Screws + Alu Washers RGBW Sleeved Cables with MDPC-X Carbon BTI & Transparency RGBW Light Bars, other illumination in White Twister Mod Stickers (Fans) Custom Motherboard IO Plate A big shoutout for the help, support and/or inspiration to: Jacob (Watercool Heatkiller) Daniel (Twister Mod / Twister7800GTX) Nils (MDPC-X / Million Dollar PC) All the customers of Enter Plasma that supported me over the past 3+ years First Pics: