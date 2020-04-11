Work has been slow but steady.I'm currently doing all the splitter cables for fans, LED's and the sorts. They still have to be sleeved of course!It is a massive work but it's very important - using as less space as possible for cables is top priority for maximizing airflow.Here's where some of the addressable LED's will go, these will light up the cables from the bottom.And this is a rough idea of how they'll turn out.These are not the cables for the project, but I'm thinking about going with this same color scheme (Carbon BTI + Transparency)This is a rough idea of how the back will be cable managed.I also had this chinese RGB controller that I though of using, but it was HUGESo I pried it open...... And burned the Bluetooth controller trying to desolder those green cable clamps, LOL.WELL, I guess I'll take the opportunity to do something I've been wanting to try for a while. Using a Raspberry!It will arrive around next week so we'll see about that.I also ended up upgrading to a Corsair SF750 PlatinumAnd I was able to fit another fan on the bottom, for a 120 push/pull. Can't have enough fans in here.Another issue is these fan screws that have to be trimmed. I'm using M4's and they either come in sizes 30mm or 35mm.30mm is too short and won't screw in the rad. 35mm is too long and will hit on the fins before screwing in all the way.These are stainless steel, it's not easy to cut. I'm gonna have to figure out some way.In the pic you can also see some black aluminium columns that I got to cover up the screw thread. I think it looks really cool!And finally, this is how I'm ending up with the fan configuration. It's all negative pressure, and the air will be sucked in from the whole of the back.