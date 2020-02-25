  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Motors Diesel or petrol?

Discussion in 'General' started by CrapBag, 25 Feb 2020 at 15:49.

  CrapBag

    CrapBag

    I'm in the market for a new car (new to me) as my faithful old Vectra is coming to an end.

    I'm looking at getting an Insignia and after thinking about it a bit also a Mondeo.

    I've only ever owned petrol cars but there seems to be a lot more diesels around.

    I've been put off diesels a bit from friends who say they are dearer to run in the long run and the government seem to have a vendetta against them.

    The Mondeo's seem to be better spec'd but I'm struggling to find and petrol versions, I thought auto trader etc would be full of them but not so, there is plenty of Insignias though.

    So what is best to go for Petrol or diesel and Mondeo vs Insignia.

    Looking at around a 2010 model.
     
  legoman

    legoman

    Depends where you live, for example I drive a diesel an soon wont be able to go into some town and cities because its a diesel.
    More places are going ULEZ so you need to make sure what ever it is is under what eve limit they set if you live or plan to visit those area often.
    Also I keep hearing people are generally moving away from diesel, I would imagine its partially stigma over diesel but also petrol engines are now becoming more efficient.
     
  Fingers66

    Fingers66

    Do you drive into any low emissions zones, current or planned? E.g. the London ULEZ, currently the same area as the congestion charge, is expanding out to the North & South Circular next year. If a diesel is not Euro 6 emissions rated or above, it will cost £12 each time you drive into the zone.

    I have a diesel (08 Mazda 5 MPV), had it for 11 years, absolutely brilliant, hardly had to spend anything on it apart from regular servicing, tires, brake pads, MOT's etc. It's only done 65k miles and good for another 65k but I will be affected by the ULEZ expansion next year and will have to replace it.
     
  Byron C

    Byron C

    Petrol engines are more efficient these days than they used to be, it's not uncommon to find 1L or 1.4L engines even in larger cars. Diesel's reputation certainly wasn't helped by various emissions scandals, but if looked after well they can be incredibly long-lived.

    The key practical point, as others have pointed out, is whether ULEZ zones are going to affect you. If you're going to be in planned or current ULEZ zones then it probably isn't worth it.
     
  RedFlames

    RedFlames

    Considered looking at the Mazda 6?

    Plenty of those knocking around in petrol and the 2nd gen [which would include the 2010 model] were pretty much a rebadged Mondeo iirc.

    As for petrol v diesel - Petrol, for the reasons already stated.
     
  sandys

    sandys

    Most newer diesels come with woeful emissions controls tech such as particulate filters, if you do short trips or a car or not getting any sort of load up in stop start traffic, buy a petrol.

    If you do lots of motorway or consistant long runs on A roads, I'd say 18-20k miles is probably a good break even point, get a diesel.

    With tax breaks being on low Co diesels from company car perspective over the last decade or so and saloons also falling out of favour that is why you can't find many petrol variants.
     
  RedFlames

    RedFlames

    Some new ones also have a tank of goop [AdBlue i think it's sold as] that helps with emissions, which is another thing to keep on top of [and expense, given the stuff needs refilling quite frequently iirc]...
     
  sandys

    sandys

    BTW Insignias of that age are basically Fiat diesels, contrary to popular Italian car bashing are actually quite reliable, they do have weak points though, so water pump not being done on cambelt change can be a costly error of judgment when it fails and the gearbox can have an issue if you are the type to rip up the tarmac and promote frontend hop (as it would in many cars, I put an LSD in mine) but other wise keep on trucking, done over 160k between two cars with these engines (in Italian cars though) and no issue, I used to absolutely spank one JTD on track battering many a hot hatch too :D
     
