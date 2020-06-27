If my clear out goes well, I'm looking to try an inexpensive foray into Ryzen. It's the affordable CPU I'm not sure about. Would prefer used. I'd probably go, (unusually for me), for an mATX board, as that's my current project format. I think the Asrock B450M Steel Legend is the one for me, despite all the praise for the MSI B450M Mortar Max. The Mortar has one feature that puts me right off it. If you use both M.2 slots, you lose the lowest (4x) PCIe slot, which makes it a pain, as I may as well go ITX for a 16x and the paltry 1x. If I've read it right, the Steel Legend loses a SATA port when both M.2 slots are in use. I'm happy with that as I want to go M.2 only. I like to buy used these days, but will buy a new board for peace of mind. They couple I've seen used went for £15 off new, not a decent saving IMHO. What would you suggest to go with it for starters? I assume that Zen CPUS are too old and wobbly, so it's Zen + I'd want performance comparable to an i5 6500. I'd be happy to go hex core later on, once the project is running OK.