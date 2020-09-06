  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Dismantling a Noctua A12 fan

Discussion in 'Modding' started by J-Pepper, 6 Sep 2020 at 14:07.

  1. J-Pepper

    As the title suggests, has anyone successfully dismantled an A12x25mm or even an A12x15mm fan? How hard is it to do? (don't care about voiding)

    The reason why i'm asking is like many of you, the fans colour choice is a bit like the love/hate relationship with Marmite, you either love it or you hate it. Whilst i have a few of these fans in my inventory and will be adding them to my next build, i plan to use Rit dye to change the colours of the frame and fan blades.

    I know people in the past have tried with success and some failures, the fans tested were more focussed on the F12 and P12 range. I've heard dismantling the F12 was near impossible without breaking due to the center of the fan being molded around the motor from both sides.. but that was 4 years ago, and i'm sure technology in the fan department has changed much by then.

    I'd rather find out from someone who has done this already with success/failure than to botch a sub £30 fan to find out otherwise.

    Thanks
     
    J-Pepper, 6 Sep 2020 at 14:07
  2. adidan

    On the off chance you want black ones, they do black AF12 fans now.

    I think i swapped my cooler fan for one. I have the grey redux noctuas in my case.
     
    adidan, 6 Sep 2020 at 14:29
  3. bawjaws

    Just to be perverse here: I... don't mind it. I don't hate it, and I wouldn't say I like it, but to be honest the colour is just irrelevant to me - no window in this case, so I can't see the (five) Noctua fans that live inside it.

    If I was bothered about the colour but still wanted that Noctua goodness then I'd get either Chromax or Redux versions - probably the Chromax as they are current-gen with a different colour scheme whereas Redux are last-gen with a different colour scheme.

    Not quite as interesting or in the spirit of Bit-Tech as disassembling and dyeing your own fans, of course... :grin:
     
    bawjaws, 6 Sep 2020 at 15:09
