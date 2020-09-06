Dismantling a Noctua A12 fan

As the title suggests, has anyone successfully dismantled an A12x25mm or even an A12x15mm fan? How hard is it to do? (don't care about voiding) The reason why i'm asking is like many of you, the fans colour choice is a bit like the love/hate relationship with Marmite, you either love it or you hate it. Whilst i have a few of these fans in my inventory and will be adding them to my next build, i plan to use Rit dye to change the colours of the frame and fan blades. I know people in the past have tried with success and some failures, the fans tested were more focussed on the F12 and P12 range. I've heard dismantling the F12 was near impossible without breaking due to the center of the fan being molded around the motor from both sides.. but that was 4 years ago, and i'm sure technology in the fan department has changed much by then. I'd rather find out from someone who has done this already with success/failure than to botch a sub £30 fan to find out otherwise. Thanks