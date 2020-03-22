  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Scratch Build – In Progress DM-01 Hyper Case

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by DÈF¥âÑt¸.·´¯`¤, 14 Mar 2020.

  1. DÈF¥âÑt¸.·´¯`¤

    DÈF¥âÑt¸.·´¯`¤ Well-Known Member

    [​IMG]


    Trying to get my hands on a ZC-11 case as a new home for my hardware for months now has proven to be just to expensive and a logistical nightmare.

    So i've decided to just have a go and make my own. The ZC-11 is a open air case much like the Antec Torque and Cougar Conquer , even more so as it does not have any face panel at all.

    This will pretty much be an extreme budget build using left over plex spare hardware and some can spray paints for colour with a few extra ideas thrown in.

    Ive chucked in the "Hyper" Branding as i find these style cases much like Hyper Cars,

    Fantastic to look at but totally impractical as a daily driver :)


    As always it starts with some plex :) This time it's cut bent and sanded.

    This will be the Base of the case.

    [​IMG]


    Ive chucked down a few sheets of black plex to help as frosted plex on a white work bench makes for crappy pics :)

    [​IMG]

    Initially i had planned to just bend the top as well.... but the i couldn't get the sharp upper line

    So i went with a 2 section glued and reinforced section


    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]


    It's 100% important that these 2 sections are sized exact.


    [​IMG]

    The Spine or main section of the case has to have strength, So 8mm plex is used.
    This was the first one of these made. I later changed the shape to suit.

    [​IMG]


    Threaded Rod with nuts is used to attach the 3 sections.

    It's a very simple idea and with some extra bracing and end gluing it's genuinely very strong.

    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    The next thing to do is to add in a mother board tray.

    This will sit offset to the main spine. The great thing about this design is adjustability!

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    Apart from the dress up this is really the Guts of this case.... Windows , Front and rear panels pretty much complete it, And cost wise so far it's nothing :D

    But ! Case modding is a sickness ... and i'm very very sick.... So here it comes !

    The main spine and mb tray are removed.

    First the spine.

    2 new sections of 2.5mm plex are copied and patterned. These will be hard glued to each side.

    One side will be hold the PSU and the other who knows yet :)

    [​IMG]

    These are hand sanded and hard glued to the the spine


    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]

    Next is to knock up a PSU bracket, this will be hard glued into the cut out.

    [​IMG]

    A bit of drilling and some more sanding.

    [​IMG]

    The same is done for the rear of the mb tray, This will also house the ssd's.


    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    Clear plastic tube is keyed with a dremel to house standard nuts and also hand sanded to cover the threaded rod.

    [​IMG]

    DIY for the outer dress lock nuts as well.

    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]


    So far so good, For a a quickie case build its working out ok.


    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]


    And of course it's ganna be "Air Cooled" !
     
    DÈF¥âÑt¸.·´¯`¤, 14 Mar 2020
    Jean R built, Dot_Kappa, arduum and 2 others like this.
  2. kim

    kim hardware addict

    always a pleasure to follow your modding threads...
     
    kim, 14 Mar 2020
    DÈF¥âÑt¸.·´¯`¤ likes this.
  3. censored_Prometheus_

    censored_Prometheus_ New Member

    Wow, a fully plexiglass case? :jawdrop: Unexpectedly. :rock::dremel:
     
    censored_Prometheus_, 14 Mar 2020
    DÈF¥âÑt¸.·´¯`¤ likes this.
  4. pccustom

    pccustom Active Member

    very interesting good job..
     
    pccustom, 14 Mar 2020
    DÈF¥âÑt¸.·´¯`¤ likes this.
  5. censored_Prometheus_

    censored_Prometheus_ New Member

    Always jealous of people who can embody their beautiful idea in the material. :lol:
     
    censored_Prometheus_, 14 Mar 2020
    DÈF¥âÑt¸.·´¯`¤ likes this.
  6. Cheapskate

    Cheapskate Insane? or just stupid?

    HA! HA! Nut Covers!
    It's good to see you back at it. :D
     
    Cheapskate, 14 Mar 2020
    DÈF¥âÑt¸.·´¯`¤ likes this.
  7. Dot_Kappa

    Dot_Kappa 100% Puppet

    Nut's cover is the definition of "Attention to detail" :rock:
     
    Dot_Kappa, 15 Mar 2020
    DÈF¥âÑt¸.·´¯`¤ likes this.
  8. Cheapskate

    Cheapskate Insane? or just stupid?

    I don't cover my nuts, I embraced them in all their glory, and gave them a good rub -er.. polish.
     
    Cheapskate, 16 Mar 2020
    DÈF¥âÑt¸.·´¯`¤ and MLyons like this.
  9. DÈF¥âÑt¸.·´¯`¤

    DÈF¥âÑt¸.·´¯`¤ Well-Known Member

    :thumb:

    I forgot how much i miss the banter :grin: :rock:

    I spent way too much time making some more ...but i'm thinking only 2 maybe 4 more to go :dremel: But i thought i'd see if i could change your mind Cheaps :)

    I made an extra 2 just for you ! i hope the size is right :grin: :lol:


    [​IMG]


    The GPU bracket is done :)


    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]


    I like that thanks to the threaded bar i should be able to adjust the card away from the side as needed.





    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]
     
    DÈF¥âÑt¸.·´¯`¤, 18 Mar 2020
    Jean R built, Cheapskate, neSSa and 1 other person like this.
  10. MLyons

    MLyons Half dev, Half doge. Staff Administrator Super Moderator Moderator

    Another post from the acrylic whisperer. Just what I need to get me through these dark times.
     
    MLyons, 18 Mar 2020
    DÈF¥âÑt¸.·´¯`¤ likes this.
  11. pccustom

    pccustom Active Member

    really really an amazing job!!
     
    pccustom, 18 Mar 2020
    DÈF¥âÑt¸.·´¯`¤ likes this.
  12. abbas-it

    abbas-it We came, we saw, we mod, you awe!

    Very nice indeed
     
    abbas-it, 18 Mar 2020
    DÈF¥âÑt¸.·´¯`¤ likes this.
  13. Cheapskate

    Cheapskate Insane? or just stupid?

    You cheeky sh*t... :lol:
     
    Cheapskate, 18 Mar 2020
    DÈF¥âÑt¸.·´¯`¤ likes this.
  14. abbas-it

    abbas-it We came, we saw, we mod, you awe!

    @ cheap. Whaaat. I really meant that. Honestly.
     
    abbas-it, 19 Mar 2020
  15. DÈF¥âÑt¸.·´¯`¤

    DÈF¥âÑt¸.·´¯`¤ Well-Known Member

    Cheers ML Your doin great mate :thumb:

    Thanks mate :D and ty for the inspiration :rock:

    Cheers mate always great to hear from one of the gods of modding :dremel:

    Thought you'd like that :naughty:

    LOL that's not for you , read my last post :p
     
    DÈF¥âÑt¸.·´¯`¤, 19 Mar 2020
    MLyons likes this.
  16. Cheapskate

    Cheapskate Insane? or just stupid?

    He was probably what-ing the entire conversation.
    I had a problem with nested nuts, (oh, dear...) in 'Toad. They would break loose from the glue when tightened. I assume you are using something silicone-based instead.
     
    Cheapskate, 19 Mar 2020
  17. DÈF¥âÑt¸.·´¯`¤

    DÈF¥âÑt¸.·´¯`¤ Well-Known Member

    They should be alright Cheaps , they don't pop when tightened cause there's no pressure thy'r just caps :thumb:

    Not a hug update, just worked on making more tubes and a few finishing off touches.

    I'm using these cool little clear perspex screw to mount the SSD's on the back of the MB tray.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]



    It's a bit of a pain if i wanna change a ssd down the track but for the sake of a clean back panel i'm willing to take the trade off.

    [​IMG]

    Finished off the the GPU bracket with a panel to hide the riser cable, will also work as a card support.


    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]


    Last but not least ive added some pattern panel to the inside floor,

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    DÈF¥âÑt¸.·´¯`¤, 22 Mar 2020 at 08:40
    censored_Prometheus_, Jean R built and MLyons like this.
  18. BigShadow

    BigShadow New Member

    Looks awesome!!
     
    BigShadow, 22 Mar 2020 at 22:49
    DÈF¥âÑt¸.·´¯`¤ likes this.
  19. DÈF¥âÑt¸.·´¯`¤

    DÈF¥âÑt¸.·´¯`¤ Well-Known Member

    Small update till the weekend, then a lotta sanding and prep work hopefully for some paint.

    Added a cut out panel for the top and did some front panel work.


    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    DÈF¥âÑt¸.·´¯`¤, 26 Mar 2020 at 08:38
