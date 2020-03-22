Trying to get my hands on a ZC-11 case as a new home for my hardware for months now has proven to be just to expensive and a logistical nightmare. So i've decided to just have a go and make my own. The ZC-11 is a open air case much like the Antec Torque and Cougar Conquer , even more so as it does not have any face panel at all. This will pretty much be an extreme budget build using left over plex spare hardware and some can spray paints for colour with a few extra ideas thrown in. Ive chucked in the "Hyper" Branding as i find these style cases much like Hyper Cars, Fantastic to look at but totally impractical as a daily driver As always it starts with some plex This time it's cut bent and sanded. This will be the Base of the case. Ive chucked down a few sheets of black plex to help as frosted plex on a white work bench makes for crappy pics Initially i had planned to just bend the top as well.... but the i couldn't get the sharp upper line So i went with a 2 section glued and reinforced section It's 100% important that these 2 sections are sized exact. The Spine or main section of the case has to have strength, So 8mm plex is used. This was the first one of these made. I later changed the shape to suit. Threaded Rod with nuts is used to attach the 3 sections. It's a very simple idea and with some extra bracing and end gluing it's genuinely very strong. The next thing to do is to add in a mother board tray. This will sit offset to the main spine. The great thing about this design is adjustability! Apart from the dress up this is really the Guts of this case.... Windows , Front and rear panels pretty much complete it, And cost wise so far it's nothing But ! Case modding is a sickness ... and i'm very very sick.... So here it comes ! The main spine and mb tray are removed. First the spine. 2 new sections of 2.5mm plex are copied and patterned. These will be hard glued to each side. One side will be hold the PSU and the other who knows yet These are hand sanded and hard glued to the the spine Next is to knock up a PSU bracket, this will be hard glued into the cut out. A bit of drilling and some more sanding. The same is done for the rear of the mb tray, This will also house the ssd's. Clear plastic tube is keyed with a dremel to house standard nuts and also hand sanded to cover the threaded rod. DIY for the outer dress lock nuts as well. So far so good, For a a quickie case build its working out ok. And of course it's ganna be "Air Cooled" !