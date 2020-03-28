Hi, It's been a long time. I haven't posted here in almost 10 years, but that's how long it's been since my last build.. I've put together my system over the past couple of weeks and all has been good until I got to the RGB. It wasn't really a thing last time around and I've dived in to the whole thing! I'm a novice so I went for a Corsair based system pretty much all round to try and make it simple, what did I know..? Ignoring the wider system, from a Corsair RGB point of view I have in a Crystal Series 570X: Hydro X: XD5 Pump and reservoir, XG7 GPU Block, XC7 CPU Block. These are daisy chained into the Commander Pro LED line 1. 6 SP RGB 120 fans plugged into the RGB Hub that came with the case which in turn in plugged in to the Commander Pro LED line 2. I've installed iCUE and set the Hydro X RGB, no problem, looks great. iCUE has been told that there are 6 fans on line 2 but only my first SP120 fan will light up. Each individual fan lights if I put in Fan1 socket on the RGB Hub, so the RGB works. Is the RGB Hub knackered?! Or have I missed something obvious? Secondary, 5 of my fans are plugged into the Commander pro for power, along with the 4 pin connector for the pump. This leaves one fan into the CPU fan 4 pin on the mobo, is that the best way I can set it up? I lose control over the settings for one fan through iCUE I guess but my PC boots without giving me a CPU fan warning. Can I plug the pump into the CPU fan 4 pin on the mobo instead? Thanks in advance. Setup if you're interested: Corsair Crystal Series 570X Asus ROG Swift X-570 Gaming AMD Ryzen 7 3800X Zotac Gaming GeFOrce RTX 2080 Super Twin Fan Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 32gb