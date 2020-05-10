  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

PSU Do I trust this Corsair Type 3/4 Pcie Cable?

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by malccy72, 10 May 2020 at 10:59.

  malccy72

    malccy72 Member

    Joined:
    9 Jan 2005
    Posts:
    633
    Likes Received:
    6
    hi

    really hope someone can give me a clear answer on this one. Am using a second-hand Corsair 750w psu (TM) for almost a year now and all is good but wanted another pcie power cable as it only came with one and heard to use two cables from psu if gpu had two 8 pin connectors required. I have ordered and received one but when I checked the pin layout compared to the existing one plugged into the psu I notice that the 'empty' pin in the new cable is different - the new cable its 'bottom-right'.

    Weirdly I checked the Corsair site before I bought cable and it says 'type3/4' are same and looking at other sites with pictures I can see the new cable I have bought is the same as everyone is selling but why is my existing pcie power cable layout different to my new one?

    I dare not connect the cable to my psu until I feel it is safe to do so.

    Thanks for help.
     
    malccy72, 10 May 2020 at 10:59
