Displays Does this make sense?

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by Jeff Hine, 21 Nov 2019.

  Jeff Hine

    Jeff Hine

    (Probably not, but...)

    My AOC U2879VF is a 28", 4K/144Hz monitor but I'm not entirely sure that my RX Vega 56 is actually able to produce gaming output that is 4K/144Hz. Given the limited use cases I put my PC to, is there a way to confirm that what my graphics card can output is able to be displayed thusly by my monitor...?

    I'm sure I've read/seen somewhere that 4K/144Hz needs way better hardware than I have, so it wouldn't surprise me if my monitors' full potential is beyond the rest of my hardware.

    EDIT:
    I realise that a more relevant question should be can it (monitor) do both, at the same time - and somehow I'm guessing it can't, bearing in mind how little (in the grand scheme of monitors) it cost.
     
    Last edited: 21 Nov 2019
    Jeff Hine, 21 Nov 2019
  spolsh

    spolsh

    AOC website says that ones a 60hz panel , free sync range 40 - 60 hz.
     
    spolsh, 22 Nov 2019
  GeorgeK

    GeorgeK

    On their website they don't list any current models of any size that are 4K with any refresh rate other than 60Hz. Is it an older model perhaps?
     
    GeorgeK, 22 Nov 2019
  Jeff Hine

    Jeff Hine

    It's on their site; it shows up here, at least.
    Yes, it could be an older (discontinued?) model; I do strongly doubt that given I paid <£250 for it (new), that it's a monitor that can do 4K & 144Hz at the same time.
     
    Jeff Hine, 22 Nov 2019
  GeorgeStorm

    GeorgeStorm

    Had a quick look and didn't see a mention of 144hz, so guessing it's just a 60hz panel.

    Also with regards to your original question, completely depends on what you're trying to run, excel at 4k and 144hz is easy compared to the Witcher 3 :)

    In general just get a fps overlay and you'll be able to see what kind of performance you're getting.
     
    GeorgeStorm, 22 Nov 2019
  Anfield

    Anfield

    It is definitely a 60hz monitor.

    The connections on the monitor are DP 1.2 and HDMI 2, both of which support 4K 60hz.
    Vega 56 has DP 1.4 and HDMI 2, both of which support 4K 60hz.

    So it is fine.

    As for actual performance, that will of course vary by a near infinite amount depending on what you are trying to do, Shadow of the Tomb Raider with all settings cranked up to max won't run the same as Stardew Valley.
     
    Anfield, 22 Nov 2019
  Jeff Hine

    Jeff Hine

    That's pretty much what I thought... NP.
    I'll be surprised if my PC has the power to INSTALL that, n/m RUN it. o_O
     
    Jeff Hine, 22 Nov 2019
  Jeff Hine

    Jeff Hine

    Necro alert...

    Radeon Settings shizz keep reporting a connection error of some sort & I wonder if it's because my graphics card outputs a better DP signal than my monitor can handle; which would I be better off using, HDMI or DP...?
    Sod's law says that there's no difference in the case of the the gear in question, but I don't like seeing errors of any kind if there's any way to prevent them appearing.

    I can't do anything by way of replacing either, but buying this monitor is turning out to be one of the worst decisions I ever made. It made me get the graphics card & that's working as intended, but this monitor can do one, as soon as I can feasibly replace it.
     
    Jeff Hine, 12 Apr 2020 at 03:16
