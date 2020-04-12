(Probably not, but...) My AOC U2879VF is a 28", 4K/144Hz monitor but I'm not entirely sure that my RX Vega 56 is actually able to produce gaming output that is 4K/144Hz. Given the limited use cases I put my PC to, is there a way to confirm that what my graphics card can output is able to be displayed thusly by my monitor...? I'm sure I've read/seen somewhere that 4K/144Hz needs way better hardware than I have, so it wouldn't surprise me if my monitors' full potential is beyond the rest of my hardware. EDIT: I realise that a more relevant question should be can it (monitor) do both, at the same time - and somehow I'm guessing it can't, bearing in mind how little (in the grand scheme of monitors) it cost.