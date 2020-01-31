After a day of research, I've settled on a company and created a Gmail admin account to register domain and hosting. Domain: what sites are recommended for registering .co.uk domains. I've heard some shady sites will snatch the domain after a user search. I've seen recommendations for 123-reg as well as complaints about price hikes after the first year. Company email: Is this done through the domain service, hosting or website? How do I get myname@mybusiness.co.uk Hosting: Shared, VPS hosting or package deals? As a start-up language school and expecting very little traffic but will be doing some bookings with Paypay and Weixin. Do I need a VPS? Website builders: Is this the way to go these days or should I higher a freelance web designer? I will want to add classes and update photos to the site occasionally. If I go with a website builder I will still likely pay someone to get a not stock look. It seems that as soon as I want to take payment plans jump in price. Will I have trouble adding WeChat payment? Priority is on the domain questions so I can get that sorted first.