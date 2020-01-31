  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by silk186, 31 Jan 2020 at 22:58.

    After a day of research, I've settled on a company and created a Gmail admin account to register domain and hosting.

    Domain: what sites are recommended for registering .co.uk domains. I've heard some shady sites will snatch the domain after a user search. I've seen recommendations for 123-reg as well as complaints about price hikes after the first year.

    Company email: Is this done through the domain service, hosting or website? How do I get myname@mybusiness.co.uk

    Hosting: Shared, VPS hosting or package deals? As a start-up language school and expecting very little traffic but will be doing some bookings with Paypay and Weixin. Do I need a VPS?

    Website builders: Is this the way to go these days or should I higher a freelance web designer? I will want to add classes and update photos to the site occasionally. If I go with a website builder I will still likely pay someone to get a not stock look. It seems that as soon as I want to take payment plans jump in price. Will I have trouble adding WeChat payment?

    Priority is on the domain questions so I can get that sorted first.
     
