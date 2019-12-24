**Reaper PC** Intro I got the challenge from at friend to re-build his existing PC into a wallmounted build like no other. Challenge Accepted! Why Reaper? Reaper is death My friends case had to die to be rebuild into this It's also the name of some cables I ended up using, "Reaper Cables" The whole build is kept black/metal The machine is really quiet, quiet like death, most likely because it's now an open air design and heat don't gets trapped Some of you have maybe found other of my creations before, they are quite popular whenever I build something - I don't have the time anymore to go complete ham and build insane things, but that don't mean you don't get to see some of what I tinker with, like this one. I decided to make it somewhat a Christmas Calendar and release little by little until the 23rd of December. When I don't build PCs a lot of my spare time goes with the game "Sea of Thieves" - so come and say "Ahoy" if you see me: My pirate stories are also shared on Twitter, Clutch and Instagram so see if you can find me if you also have a little pirate in the stomach :cheers: