Unusual finding First of all I didn't plan this. I was searching through some offering for used cases. I was looking mostly for old server cases (like Sun Microsystems) , that I could get cheaply and do something with it. Instead I stumbled on this case. Aerocool used to make so called double decker chassis: model M40 and later Qx-2000 (links included) with a different front. This is pretty much an oversized cube, since microATX motherboard and ATX PSU can be used. The looks are fitting for the age, nothing particular there. What I found interesting is split frame design - top deck is pretty much an unusual shroud, since it hosts PSU and drives. Risky business Original seller had asking price not too afar from original cost of the new case and couldn't be persuaded to something reasonable. Still this case hunted me for some time and after some searching, I found old PC sold with this case (Core 2 Duo generation). On the photos it looked like it was in better condition than first finding. I phoned the seller and he was willing to sell the case standalone to me for around $30 including shipping (cost is roughly approximated - different currency). I was willing to pay that, but there was one catch. He wanted payment in advance. Since I found the offering on website dedicated to local second-hand shopping there was no guarantee, that he would ship it after getting the money. After few days and some soul searching I decided to pull the trigger. Person on the phone sounded reasonable enough that I felt confidant about my decision. Arrival I used piece of cloth dedicated for times when I don't wanna scratch or dirty my floor, since you can never be sure what you find in old case. Protective foil was still on the LCD panel and case looked very well, was just dusty. Scratched feet, but I don't care about those, since I have different plans for this case (I'll go back to this later on). Cleaning and wear assessment After taking cover off, inside of the case didn't look bad either. Just some dirt at first glance. Gunked up front. Unfortunately it wasn't dust only, some kind of chalk was mixed in. That could make sense, since I was informed that PC was originally used in dentist office - dental filling material maybe? Anyway chalk affected internal coating of the case and eaten it in some places to bare steel. I wasn't worried, just disappointed. I'll be painting case to black matte anyway - or dark gray, when it comes to the inside, didn't decide yet. On the other note I know when case passed quality check: April 2009. Field strip First order of the day was to remove all unnecessary parts. Fan was dead anyway, thanks to chalk thing I guess. I don't have any use for front panel, since I'll be making my own. Maybe I'll reuse LCD display if I can replace backlit LED to different color (it is orange right now). LCD has old feel vibe to it, but I don't mind if one prominent cosmetic element from old case will stay. On top of that it has temperature sensor that I could use for VRMs, since my motherboard doesn't have one (cheap MB what else to say). Removing 3,5" bay, drive cage and fan grills was matter of touching screws. Hair dryer was all I needed for removing Windows XP license sticker - glue was soften enough by temperature, that even old expired credit card wasn't necessary for scraping. I drilled rivets holding 5,25" bay. I'm not throwing it away yet - it would just ended up getting in my way in foreseeable future. I won't use any optical drives, but I have HDD adapter that holds two 2,5" disks and one 3,5" drive in 5,25" slot. Measurements and decisions This took a lot of time, since unusual layout of case creates a lot of possibilities and also problems (I don't want to think about cable management even - left/right angled SATA cables will be needed etc). I contemplated idea of using GPU riser and putting graphic card upfront, right beside motherboard. I was missing few millimeters of clearance for that, so I scrapped the idea. It would be a way too much hustle - too much cutting and shaping with additional costs, since very long riser cable would be needed and those aren't cheap. Another problematic area was CPU cooler. I was toying with the idea of using cooler that I got at hand - Zalman CNPS9900 MAX (got it cheaply second hand and made my own AM4 bracket, but this is for another story). This would require cutting steel sheet separating two decks and moving PSU to different placing. In the end short angled IEC cable is cheaper than new decent cooler. I dropped this idea also. I ordered AIO cooler, Arctic Liquid Freezer II 240 to be specific. Why not low profile downdraft cooler? Price. Something decent like Noctua NH-C14S costs as much as liquid cooler I did end up paying for. This isn't SFF build anyway, so I'm not concerned about space (this is mATX build, so it smaller than usual PC but I'm not paying premium for size). Still it will be tight fit, but nothing I can't overcome I hope if my measurements are right. This won't be RGB heavy build, so lack of LEDs on cooler fit me just right. Glimpse of direction I decided very early on (even before buying the case) that I want to put it on the side. Layout will be somehow similar to inverted PC cases (GPU on top, CPU on bottom). I removed steel profile support around the hinges of the case (more drilling of the rivets). On one hand steel rod is so thin that it shouldn't obstruct view of GPU too much (I plan to cover graphic card with mesh on top), on the other I feel it is strong enough that it should support weight of upper deck (opening will have additional support, but more on that in future). This is how case should look from preferable profile. Goal is to have opening and showcasing at hand. I won't be using any glass, since "shroud" (old top of the case where PSU and drives will be living) will be in a way. This arrived today and with some zip tie action I can share some window into future. My first thought was to use spikes dedicated for speakers. I was concerned that case could flip, when opened - Seasonic Platinium PSU isn't light. I ended up buying cheap TV mount for around $10 (I was surprised by quality in positive way to be honest). I know it is too big (this ain't 70" TV in the end) and will require some fitting, but it is easier to cut material away than to add up more. It also solved problem of motherboard side. I was tinkering with covering it, but with this mount I'll probably go with utilitarian look on this side. btw. I would like to apologize for my mastery of English, this isn't even my second language. On top of that I would thank anyone who managed to read all of this, since it took a lot of time, it is very late here and I have feeling that it took a toll on quality of writing by each passing minute. I would welcome any question.