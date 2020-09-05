DPC watchdog violation BSOD force me to suspend @folding

I apologize to the team, but I got to suspend folding activity for a little while... I experience repetitive BSOD with my folding rig, the famous DPC watchdog violation error... Every time I experience sudden issues with a computer that runs fine for months (years), without even changing anything, I am absolutely dumbfounded , but it happens... I started folding with 2 rigs, I stopped one of them 1 month ago, I have done my part I think, reaching 9,714,768 points, but I let the second one folding 24/h until it started to mess around with that error, several times a day AFAIK, watchdog violation issues are mostly caused by obsolete drivers, unsupported firmware and even corrupted windows files, so I started by checking my drivers and files integrity, but nothing from there...overheating may cause issues as well, but it's air cleaned quite often... In another hand, it's an old rig, the Q9650 is hot, and it's cooled by an oldie too, a CoolerMaster V8, it's running night and days for months because of folding, and I realised that the cooling could be upgraded, so I will stop folding for a while, and I will be back after doing a few changings on this computer.