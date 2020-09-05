  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

DPC watchdog violation BSOD force me to suspend @folding

Discussion in 'bit-tech Folding Team' started by kim, 5 Sep 2020 at 09:36.

  kim

    kim hardware addict

    Joined:
    10 Jan 2016
    Posts:
    926
    Likes Received:
    413
    I apologize to the team, but I got to suspend folding activity for a little while...:sad:
    I experience repetitive BSOD with my folding rig, the famous DPC watchdog violation error...:sigh:
    Every time I experience sudden issues with a computer that runs fine for months (years), without even changing anything, I am absolutely dumbfounded :jawdrop:, but it happens...
    I started folding with 2 rigs, I stopped one of them 1 month ago, I have done my part I think, reaching 9,714,768 points, but I let the second one folding 24/h until it started to mess around with that error, several times a day :miffed:
    AFAIK, watchdog violation issues are mostly caused by obsolete drivers, unsupported firmware and even corrupted windows files, so I started by checking my drivers and files integrity, but nothing from there...overheating may cause issues as well, but it's air cleaned quite often...:rollingeyes:
    In another hand, it's an old rig, the Q9650 is hot, and it's cooled by an oldie too, a CoolerMaster V8, it's running night and days for months because of folding, and I realised that the cooling could be upgraded, so I will stop folding for a while, and I will be back after doing a few changings on this computer.
     
    kim, 5 Sep 2020 at 09:36
    #1

