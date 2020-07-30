Nothing is more annoying and stressing than something that works fine for months and suddenly stops working without any logical reason I come to seek for your knowlege, or any idea that I wouldn't think about to solve this. Thanks by advance. here is the situation I use a dual screen on one of my PC, composed by a Compaq 220q PC monitor and a Toshiba TV. -The Compaq display is linked via a VGA/HDMI adaptor -The TV is linked by a HDMI/DP adaptor both are plugged on my RX 580 Windows 10 display settings are set on " extended displays" It worked fine for several months, but today, Radeon software asked for an update, so I did it, and after restarting, only the Compaq display view the desktop, but the TV went black... I restarted again, same thing, so I took the basic steps to isolate the issue: - I checked through display options in Windows, and also in the Radeon software: nothing changed - I swapped the HDMI plug on the TV (there are 4 of it) - I tried the TV as a second display on another computer : it worked fine Finally, I linked only the TV to the computer, removing the Compaq display, but the telly remained black This is where I am now, and I am pretty mad because it seems unlogical to me any ideas ?