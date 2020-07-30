  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Displays dual screen issue

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by kim, 30 Jul 2020 at 18:21.

  1. kim

    kim hardware addict

    Joined:
    10 Jan 2016
    Posts:
    869
    Likes Received:
    388
    Nothing is more annoying and stressing than something that works fine for months and suddenly stops working without any logical reason :miffed:
    I come to seek for your knowlege, or any idea that I wouldn't think about to solve this. Thanks by advance.
    here is the situation
    I use a dual screen on one of my PC, composed by a Compaq 220q PC monitor and a Toshiba TV.
    -The Compaq display is linked via a VGA/HDMI adaptor
    -The TV is linked by a HDMI/DP adaptor
    both are plugged on my RX 580
    Windows 10 display settings are set on " extended displays"

    It worked fine for several months, but today, Radeon software asked for an update, so I did it, and after restarting, only the Compaq display view the desktop, but the TV went black...:sad:

    I restarted again, same thing, so I took the basic steps to isolate the issue:
    - I checked through display options in Windows, and also in the Radeon software: nothing changed
    - I swapped the HDMI plug on the TV (there are 4 of it)
    - I tried the TV as a second display on another computer : it worked fine :naughty:
    Finally, I linked only the TV to the computer, removing the Compaq display, but the telly remained black :wallbash:
    This is where I am now, and I am pretty mad because it seems unlogical to me :rollingeyes:
    any ideas ?
     
    kim, 30 Jul 2020 at 18:21
