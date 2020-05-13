  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Case Mod - In Progress e-H2O pt.1

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by Goatee, 15 Jun 2019.

  1. Goatee

    Goatee Well-Known Member

    I'm trying something a bit different this time, my inspiration came a while ago after reading about the development of a heart in a box.

    I acquired an e-GPU and this made me think this would be pretty cool to do the same with an e-water loop to provide cooling on the go for a small water cooled PC that could be plugged into a different loop when at home.

    It remained a concept floating round in my mind until i spotted some medium sized safe cases reduced in my local DIY shop.

    [​IMG] = [​IMG]

    I acquired a couple of boxes with the intention of using one as "the heart in a box".

    [​IMG]

    I tried a number of different methods to glue a frame to the case, but being polypropylene nothing sticks, its like the opposite of excrement to a blanket.

    I settled on drilling four small holes in the base of the case where the moulded feet are. I could then add o-rings to retain the waterproofing.

    I then feed M6 screws from the outside to secure the large metal plate to the base of the case.

    I was originally going to use a nut on the inside to secure the plate, but I received an early fathers day present of a nut riveter.

    [​IMG]

    This allowed me to put a threaded insert into the metal plate to attach the screw to. I was amazed at how well this worked and how secure the plate is.

    I offered up the radiator to the plate to mark where it will fit.

    [​IMG]

    The fans sit just under the case lip.

    [​IMG]

    Not pictured is the fact I have added 8 x 10mm standoffs to the radiator to give the radiator clearance from the retaining base plate.

    I drilled some holes to match the standoffs to allow me to firmly attach the radiator to the base plate.

    [​IMG]

    I added a couple more components to show the intended plan.

    [​IMG]

    I'm awaiting a temp / flow monitor being delivered tomorrow I can then test the quick disconnects I am trialling to make sure its suitable (and don't restrict flow too much). More in the thread here: Link

    [​IMG]

    Thanks to @Yaka @edzieba @cobalt6700 @The_Crapman for the guidance on the QDC fittings.
     
    Goatee, 15 Jun 2019
  2. Cheapskate

    Cheapskate Insane? or just stupid?

    This travel setup won't pass through any airports, right?
     
    Cheapskate, 15 Jun 2019
  3. The_Crapman

    The_Crapman Don't phone it's just for fun.

    Oooooooo. This looks good. I'm not sure I can take any credit for guidance though. I just saw something shiny and wanted in :naughty:
     
    The_Crapman, 15 Jun 2019
  4. Goatee

    Goatee Well-Known Member

    No way that’s getting on a plane. Liquids restrictions aside try to explain what it is to the people at security wouldn’t be a fun experience.
     
    Goatee, 15 Jun 2019
  5. Goatee

    Goatee Well-Known Member

    Sometimes all you need is someone to confirm you are (or aren’t) crazy.
     
    Goatee, 15 Jun 2019
  6. Goatee

    Goatee Well-Known Member

    Update time!

    My friendly amazon guy arrived mid afternoon so once I had completed my fathers days activities (shout out to all the dads) and put the boy to bed this evening I retired to the garage to plumb some stuff up!

    Here is the setup:

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    Its pretty cool being able to remove the base plate and work on the loop. Everything is so easy to access.

    The base line setup is:

    • 1 x 240mm Rad, 30mm thick
    • EK-XTOP SPC-60 PWM - Plexi
    • Aquacomputer Waterblock for Aquaero 5 (its not needed but gives a really nice return feature to firm the whole loop up)
    • Thermaltake Pacific Tf1 Temperature and Flow Indicator
    • Various fittings and tubing
    [​IMG]

    I achieved a fairly stable 136 L/h which equates to approx 0.6 G/m

    Next I added the QDC in (these ones):

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    Getting around 115-120 l/h which is a drop of 15 L/h or 0.06G/M. It was more difficult to bleed using my T-line but still looking ok.

    So how do they work as a quick disconnect?

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    Pretty damn good!

    I'm trying to source a couple of QDCs from Alphacool and Koolance to do a comparison. If anyone has any in a draw and fancies letting me borrow them for testing please drop me a PM. After a bit of testing versus watercooling specific fittings I will decide where to go next.

    Not a bad test.
     
    Goatee, 16 Jun 2019
  7. Sa mod pc design

    Sa mod pc design Member

    I follow with interest
     
    Sa mod pc design, 16 Jun 2019
  8. The_Crapman

    The_Crapman Don't phone it's just for fun.

    Excellent news! Will be interesting to see a comparison to the Alphacool and koolance ones, but they seem good enough. Won't really make a great deal of difference to temps.
     
    The_Crapman, 17 Jun 2019
  9. Cheapskate

    Cheapskate Insane? or just stupid?

    I saw that res and wondered how the heck that would fit in the case. I think I'm still half asleep.
     
    Cheapskate, 17 Jun 2019
  10. Goatee

    Goatee Well-Known Member

    Just for filling as currently got a T-line arrangement.
     
    Goatee, 17 Jun 2019
  11. Dr. Coin

    Dr. Coin Active Member

    Thumbs up for testing and sharing. :thumb:

    Beefy fittings.
     
    Dr. Coin, 17 Jun 2019
  12. Goatee

    Goatee Well-Known Member

    A set of Alphacool Eiszapfen arrived. They are a lot smaller!

    [​IMG]

    Here's the result of the Alphacool fittings

    [​IMG]

    However the amount of fluid after a disconnect is more significant and the disconnecting process feels less "secure" which is quite hard to quantify.

    [​IMG]

    I reset the loop again and am back to 136L / M with no QDC's, so comparing apples to apples looks like the Alphacool fittings are about 3 l/m or ~20% less restrictive.

    [​IMG]

    The Flowfit fittings are quite a bit cheaper in the UK and seem to seal better, but are bigger and more restrictive. So I'm weighing up which solution I go for. I could potentially use a thicker rad with the alphacool fittings, so I might try that out then make a decision.

    Thoughts?
     
    Goatee, 18 Jun 2019
  13. Goatee

    Goatee Well-Known Member

    I didn't realise how beefy until the alphacool ones arrived.
     
    Goatee, 18 Jun 2019
  14. The_Crapman

    The_Crapman Don't phone it's just for fun.

    Wow. I don't think they're beefy, they're full on heardy! It would depend a bit on how many you need, a couple is too much of a saving, half a dozen or more and it starts adding up. The Alphacool ones are 'neater', but there's something to be said for the brutality of the other ones that might fit the build better.
     
    The_Crapman, 22 Jun 2019
  15. Goatee

    Goatee Well-Known Member

    I like the look but I have gone with the flexibility of the Alphacool fittings. I have been discussing the issues around airflow clearance and might change the radiator up. I rally want to put a res in the loop rather than a T-line, so might mix it up a little.
     
    Goatee, 22 Jun 2019
  16. The_Crapman

    The_Crapman Don't phone it's just for fun.

    Res will help with the thermal capacity of the loop for sure and if it opens up some options then probably for the best.
     
    The_Crapman, 22 Jun 2019
  17. MADPC

    MADPC New Member

    interesting job any news?
     
    MADPC, 13 May 2020 at 14:58
