Now that my daughter is getting better at her letter and numbers I think she is ready for some educational games. Quick Google search and lots of new articles like "15 educational video games for kids in quarantine (that are actually fun)". So what games are they suggesting? Human Resource Machine, Factorio and Kerbal Space Program ... ? Not exactly the kind of game that comes to mind when I think of an educational game. That's like saying Goat Simulator is an educational physics game. What happened to the educational market? Putt-Putt Goes to the Moon, Magic School Bus, Math Blaster, Jump Start. These are the games I remember my little sisters playing. Are these kinds of games still being made or have they all moved to mobile games with paywalls and subscriptions? I just search for Jump Start and it seems that they have shifted focus to an educational MMO with monthly subscription.