Graphics eGPU question

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by Pete J, 21 Jan 2020 at 04:22.

    I'm thinking @GeorgeK might know the answer to this as you also have an eGPU setup if I remember correctly?

    I currently have a Dell XPS 13 (I think 9370) which I link up to a 1080Ti in an eGPU enclosure when I'm at home. Since the iGPU of the 9370 is basically nothing, the 1080Ti takes over when connected.

    My question is: what happens if a laptop with a discrete GPU is connected (e.g. a 1060)? Do the GPUs combine their power, functioning in some form of SLI, or does the laptop revert to the 1080Ti?

    Thanks to all replies in advance!
     
    Pete J, 21 Jan 2020 at 04:22
