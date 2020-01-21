I'm thinking @GeorgeK might know the answer to this as you also have an eGPU setup if I remember correctly? I currently have a Dell XPS 13 (I think 9370) which I link up to a 1080Ti in an eGPU enclosure when I'm at home. Since the iGPU of the 9370 is basically nothing, the 1080Ti takes over when connected. My question is: what happens if a laptop with a discrete GPU is connected (e.g. a 1060)? Do the GPUs combine their power, functioning in some form of SLI, or does the laptop revert to the 1080Ti? Thanks to all replies in advance!