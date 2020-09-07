I am pleased to present the new project called EgyptianMod. To respect the historical canons and the main characteristics of this people, the project is dominated by the search for perfect symmetry, charm and beauty. The base is the well-known C700M cabinet of the Cooler Master, which thanks to its versatility has allowed a completely innovative position of the hardware components. The interior has been completely recreated with aluminum and plexiglass panels machined by CNC and laser cutting. I do not anticipate anything else Thanks to all the sponsors of the project : Enjoy