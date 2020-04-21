My lovely rented flat does not have many electrical outlets. Only 2 in each room. 2 in the smallest bedroom and 2 in the living room. That means I need a 5m cable to plug my computer in. As a result, I'm using one of these: I know, excellent build quality from a brand everyone knows and loves ... Pro elect. I just moved in, money was tight and it was the only one I could find that would match my needs. I plugged in my computer, monitor, speakers, battery charger, external HDD ... and another extension lead to power a MacBook pro and lamp on the table. Normally I've been good with a 1m lead. My first was a high spec model from a large hardware store for shops and later a "monster power" surge protector with a staff discount. My last two have been Philips but they can't reach. After watching this I remembered how crap my cable is: I've also been wanting to clean up the wiring. This has me thinking. Could the cheap surge bar be giving my computer stability issues when gaming and is it safe? Would I be better off with a high gauge extension wire and another one of these? I was looking for a heavy-duty extension lead and they don't provide much info. The Belkin doesn't even list what gauge the wire is or how much load it can handle. Even a trade-rated lead on Screwfix only lists 13A. What do you guys think? Good idea or a waste of time?