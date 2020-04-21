  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Peripherals Electric question about surge protectors

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by silk186, 21 Apr 2020 at 21:57.

    My lovely rented flat does not have many electrical outlets. Only 2 in each room. 2 in the smallest bedroom and 2 in the living room. That means I need a 5m cable to plug my computer in. As a result, I'm using one of these:
    [​IMG]

    I know, excellent build quality from a brand everyone knows and loves ... Pro elect. I just moved in, money was tight and it was the only one I could find that would match my needs. I plugged in my computer, monitor, speakers, battery charger, external HDD ... and another extension lead to power a MacBook pro and lamp on the table. Normally I've been good with a 1m lead. My first was a high spec model from a large hardware store for shops and later a "monster power" surge protector with a staff discount. My last two have been Philips but they can't reach.

    After watching this I remembered how crap my cable is:


    I've also been wanting to clean up the wiring. This has me thinking. Could the cheap surge bar be giving my computer stability issues when gaming and is it safe? Would I be better off with a high gauge extension wire and another one of these? I was looking for a heavy-duty extension lead and they don't provide much info. The Belkin doesn't even list what gauge the wire is or how much load it can handle. Even a trade-rated lead on Screwfix only lists 13A.
    [​IMG]

    What do you guys think? Good idea or a waste of time?
     
