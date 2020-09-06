This sparkled some positive reactions on Discord and I promised to upload more photos, so here it is. This is mechanical chart recorder, it can take different power inputs and plot parameters of it using ink on paper - someone described it as pre-crt oscilloscope, which is kinda accurate. It was made by EAW - company from East Germany that share ancestry with AEG. I don't know when it was made - couldn't decipher part numbers that could contain date. External shots for every side Chart recorder is unusual in itself, but what makes this device special is hermetic case made all out of aluminum. It was portable in nature. Leather strap is missing, since it felt apart from old age - you can spot catches on the sides of the case. Openings Front is glass sealed and has very smooth opening. On top there are different connectors. On the back there is small compartment - spare paper roll, ink and cables were originally there I guess. Taking covers off Top/bottom, sides and back are cast from one piece. Cooling will be tricky - water is way to go as far I see it. I could squeeze two double 80mm rads from Alphacool in back (oriented top to bottom) - this would be sensible as airflow goes. I'm also contemplating external rad, even semi-passive solution like Alphacool Cape Cora. I would welcome any ideas. Measurement Device is pretty small and compact as you see. ITX or mini-DTX motherboard should fit inside. It will have to be mounted parallel to the front. IO should go probably up, where connectors are right now. Nameplates Closeups Hinges are just beautiful - I could stare at them for hours. I love checkerbox pattern on sides - anodizing it in color (gold/copper color) is what I see in my head. First I need to figure out a way of removing industrial lead/tin coating (my guess when it comes to external layer covering aluminum). Mechanical process is pretty much out of the question, since I don't want to damage details. I need to find right paint remover that would work on this coating and wouldn't touch aluminum. I wonder if I could reuse copper transformers as rads - they have similar shape to Alphacool Cape Cora. In worst case I could put one in reservoir tank as ornament. Pump/tank could be installed in back bottom compartment. When it comes to ideas, small thermal printer could be used for plotting temperatures in combination with EKG paper that is pretty cheap. Not sure tough is there will be enough space. Roadmap As you see I don't have any solid plans for adopting this case. I bought this device, since I couldn't resist myself. Don't expect any quick updates, since I'm in the middle of doing another mod - sharing this as favor to discord channel. I also need to start making some savings, since I have no budget for it right now - AM4 ITX motherboard and probably SFX PSU will be needed for starters. Then I need to figure out how to cool parts inside hermetic case, which won't come cheap I presume.