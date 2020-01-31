After some advice folks please. I have a gmail account, sends / receives emails instantly on my phone / PC, I also have my domain email linked through my gmail so i can get emails / reply to emails from my phone / PC. Issue is and I assume its because its going through google that emails to my domain email are slow, can sometimes take an hour for them to come through. Is there a decent app that I can use on both my android phone and windows PC for my domain email only, at least that way if I get an email I should see it on my phone instantly and not an hour later.