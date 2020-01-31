  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Windows email client, android & Windows

Discussion in 'Software' started by modd1uk, 31 Jan 2020 at 14:07.

  1. modd1uk

    modd1uk Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    4 Sep 2006
    Posts:
    3,302
    Likes Received:
    260
    After some advice folks please.

    I have a gmail account, sends / receives emails instantly on my phone / PC, I also have my domain email linked through my gmail so i can get emails / reply to emails from my phone / PC.

    Issue is and I assume its because its going through google that emails to my domain email are slow, can sometimes take an hour for them to come through.

    Is there a decent app that I can use on both my android phone and windows PC for my domain email only, at least that way if I get an email I should see it on my phone instantly and not an hour later.
     
    modd1uk, 31 Jan 2020 at 14:07
    #1
  2. RedFlames

    RedFlames ...is not a Belgian football team

    Joined:
    23 Apr 2009
    Posts:
    12,074
    Likes Received:
    1,624
    Is the app set to only refresh every hour? or as email comes in?


    Failing that - Outlook on android
     
    RedFlames, 31 Jan 2020 at 14:15
    #2
  3. modd1uk

    modd1uk Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    4 Sep 2006
    Posts:
    3,302
    Likes Received:
    260
    I assume when email comes in, same delay happens in the browser on my PC too.
     
    modd1uk, 31 Jan 2020 at 14:17
    #3
  4. Arboreal

    Arboreal Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    21 Jan 2011
    Posts:
    3,052
    Likes Received:
    382
    I am using the default mail app on my S7 for my hosted work email. It seems to be fine in conjunction with Outlook Web email on my PC
     
    Arboreal, 31 Jan 2020 at 14:23
    #4

Share This Page