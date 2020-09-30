It's time to fix my Alienware. It seems to be working OK at the moment (sod's law) but it will go through periods of not starting. It's never been quite right. Bought these the other day, coming Friday apparently. At first I was going to put it in the Alienware case. However, I am tired of working in it. It's cramped, has an enormous footprint and is almost useless for water cooling. Which I totally wasn't going to do, but then the above came up and I just so happened to have a spare block for TR4 left over (FFS). I suspect it is the board, or the fact the BIOS doesn't like the CPU much (ES). Like I said, it works, but it's not the most reliable and that causes me serious issues given this is my office rig more than anything else. I design bike sticker graphics on it, do paper work, print stuff and scan etc. So here is the block I have. So the first thought was "Throw it in here !" But sadly once again that thing is a pain to work in and it has no space for any hard drives at all really. Which is important, given this PC has five spinners in it and two SSDs. I started looking at cases last night. Then distro plates caught my eye. I kept finding a reasonably priced plate, then finding the case it fits is £200. I went to bed figuring I would sleep on it. When I got to mum's I found this. Then looked at the compatibility list. I typed in "Enthoo" then set price low to high and this was on sale at OCUK for £59. Total cost was £148, less than I figured I would spend on just a case. I wasn't quite sure how many fittings I actually had for 19/13 so I ordered four of these too. Error number one. I could have sworn that rig had a D5. I ordered this. To put it in, but when I stripped out the rig it was a DDC. In a panic I phoned OCUK and cancelled the Monsoon kit. Took ages to get through, bloody 30 series pests. They didn't have a DDC top I liked and the EK cooler was £20 so I got these from WCUK. And the haul from the Alienware. That was before taking the fans off, flushing the rads and etc (all done now). This was the final tally on fittings. Two are just the shells because the back ends are on the rad still. But yeah, there's probably enough there to do two loops tbh. I will update as I build.