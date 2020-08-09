Hi there, Wondering if anyone with more networking knowledge than me could me out. I have recently bought a flat that has ethernet in the walls, however I can't get this to work properly. I have a virgin super hub 4 sitting in my living room where the cable comes into the property, this is then connected into the wall socket. So far this all works fine, I can get a connection on my pc when plugged directly into the hub. The issue is that from the other end of the ethernet run in the bedroom I can only get a network connection on some devices. For example my work aptop (a thinkpad T480s) seemingly works fine when connected to the ethernet port in the wall, but using the same cable plugged into my main PC just shows as 'network cable unplugged' The PC works fine when plugged into the hub directly with the same cable so it doesn't appear to be a hardware issue (i also loaded up Ubuntu and that couldn't connect from the bedroom either). I've tried cmos resets, driver reinstalls as well with no luck. Any idea why some devices appear to function fine and others not at all?