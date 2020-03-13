  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Windows Excel rage - counting words, simple right?

Discussion in 'Tech Support' started by Mister_Tad, 13 Mar 2020 at 15:38.

  1. Mister_Tad

    Mister_Tad Super Moderator Super Moderator

    Joined:
    27 Dec 2002
    Posts:
    12,511
    Likes Received:
    891
    So try as I might, I can't see a way that's not pointlessly convoluted to check how many times a given word appears in a given column.

    For example, let's say column A is text as follows...

    1. | Bacon is my favourite
    2. | I really like bacon
    3. | Prefers eggs
    4. | who loves bacon

    So I want a simple way to return 3, case insensitive instances of the word bacon within a string. Problem being it's a string within a string, so it seems to me like to do this I have to use SEARCH to look for the term bacon, and then sum/count however many rows return a value, which seems pointlessly convoluted.

    I can't edit the source data, and I need to do this across thousands of rows, for dozens of words.

    So am I entirely missing something, or is excel indeed pointlessly convoluted.
     
    Mister_Tad, 13 Mar 2020 at 15:38
    #1
  2. RedFlames

    RedFlames ...is not a Belgian football team

    Joined:
    23 Apr 2009
    Posts:
    12,195
    Likes Received:
    1,652
    IIRC - You don't count the words, you count the spaces, something like this -

    Code:
    =LEN(A1)-LEN(SUBSTITUTE(A1," ",""))+1
     
    RedFlames, 13 Mar 2020 at 15:51
    #2
  3. TaRkA DaHl

    TaRkA DaHl Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    15 Mar 2011
    Posts:
    1,640
    Likes Received:
    146
    If the strings are in column A, in column B type the word you want, in column C put the following:

    =(LEN(A1)-LEN(SUBSTITUTE(A1,B1,"")))/LEN(B1)

    If will display a count of the word, then do an autosum.
     
    TaRkA DaHl, 13 Mar 2020 at 15:54
    #3
  4. Mister_Tad

    Mister_Tad Super Moderator Super Moderator

    Joined:
    27 Dec 2002
    Posts:
    12,511
    Likes Received:
    891
    @RedFlames I'm not sure I follow, unless you mean you use SEARCH and then get the location at which the word "bacon" is, and then count how many of the rows that return a value, which to me is pointlessly convoluted.

    @TaRkA DaHl - that would be serviceable if I had one word, but...

    Basically the scenario is, let's say I asked thousands of people what they think of breakfast, and have a free text response.
    So I want to look in those respones how many mentioned the words "bacon", "eggs", "coffee" and so on to get an idea of what type of food they like.
    I also want to look for "love", "hate", "like", "okay" to get a general view of what their overall sentiment towards the meal in general is.

    As an added bonus, let's say I have emails as well, so I want to also get some info around where they are based on .uk, .jp, .cn and so on.

    So when all is said and done be able to say things like, people in japan aren't fussed on breakfast in general, but those that like it most usually like eggs, and so on.

    Clearly this has nothing to do with breakfast, but the example holds.

    EDIT: Okay I kinda geddit, but then how do I scale that without loads of legwork?

    So say in sheet 2, I want to stack up keywords in column A, and then an automagical convoluted formula that works out how many times each of those words are in column X of sheet 1 in column B - is this just unrealistic expectations?
     
    Last edited: 13 Mar 2020 at 16:03
    Mister_Tad, 13 Mar 2020 at 15:56
    #4
  5. RedFlames

    RedFlames ...is not a Belgian football team

    Joined:
    23 Apr 2009
    Posts:
    12,195
    Likes Received:
    1,652
    something like? -

    =COUNTIF(A1:A4,"*bacon*")

    Caveat - running on no sleep, may have mis-read the question
     
    RedFlames, 13 Mar 2020 at 16:03
    #5
    Mister_Tad likes this.
  6. Mister_Tad

    Mister_Tad Super Moderator Super Moderator

    Joined:
    27 Dec 2002
    Posts:
    12,511
    Likes Received:
    891
    Urgh. Yeah so that's basically exactly it. I looked at COUNTIF but then didn't realise I can just slap *s around bacon.

    I'd like to stack certain results too, but beggars can't be choosers at this point.
     
    Mister_Tad, 13 Mar 2020 at 16:13
    #6

Share This Page