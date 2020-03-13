So try as I might, I can't see a way that's not pointlessly convoluted to check how many times a given word appears in a given column. For example, let's say column A is text as follows... 1. | Bacon is my favourite 2. | I really like bacon 3. | Prefers eggs 4. | who loves bacon So I want a simple way to return 3, case insensitive instances of the word bacon within a string. Problem being it's a string within a string, so it seems to me like to do this I have to use SEARCH to look for the term bacon, and then sum/count however many rows return a value, which seems pointlessly convoluted. I can't edit the source data, and I need to do this across thousands of rows, for dozens of words. So am I entirely missing something, or is excel indeed pointlessly convoluted.