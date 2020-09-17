AORUS 5 video: For the past two years, major laptop brands have invested significant resources in developing their gaming product lines, The majority of mid to high-end laptops are gaming products, with the rest used for content creation. As GIGABYTE’s gaming brand, AORUS accounts for most of GIGABYTES laptops. Today, we’re going to be talking about one of the more affordable models in the AORUS series, a 15.6 inches gaming laptop – The AORUS 5, with the SB standing for its NVIDIA GTX 1660Ti graphics card. AORUS 5 positioned in the market as an affordable gaming laptop with a mid-range discrete graphics card. It comes with Intel i7-10750H CPU and GPU choice between GTX 1650Ti, 1660Ti and RTX 2060 graphics. There is also the 17-inch AORUS 7, with the main difference between the two being the size of the screen since their ID designs are similar. Take a first look at A side. In the center is the AORUS’s eagle logo, with the entire surface using black, smooth plastic material. Unlike the 9th generation models, the new AORUS 5, AORUS 7 have aesthetic lines on their sides, giving a simplified appearance. The dimensions of the AORUS 5 is 361(W)x258(D)x27.9(H)mm, Measuring weight at 2108g, it is slightly lighter than the 2.2kg stated on official website. The thin bezel design makes the screen area a size smaller than the standard 15-inch laptop, but slightly bigger than 14-inch laptops. The smooth chassis makes fingerprints or smudges more obvious, while the absence of RGB or Logo light is a matter of personal preference. After opening the AORUS 5, we can see the design of B side and C side: The hinge for the screen placed on both sides, providing high durability when opening the laptop and a maximum angle of approx. 130 degrees. Although the 10th generation AORUS 5 uses plastic materials as well, the durability of its chassis was been enhanced compared to the 9th generation AORUS 5. On B side, the screen comes with a 5mm ultra-thin bezel design, with a screen-to-body ratio of 81.3%, Possessing specifications such as FHD resolution with IPS-level panel, a high refresh rate of 144Hz, 5ms, plus 72% NTSC wide color gamut; It’s performance is superb for an entry-level or mid-range gaming laptop. The HD webcam placed in a conventional position on top, with built-in face tracking functions. The webcam is smooth and on par with those found in high-end gaming models. As for C side, the full-sized 15-inch model’s keyboard comes with a numpad on the right for more convenience, With a key travel of 2.0mm, and keystroke feedback better than keyboards of other laptops at this price range, although it is still on the soft side. The keys come with a all-zone 15 color RGB backlit, with the touchpad having separate left and right keys for better precision, The touchpad area supports Windows® Precision Touchpad technology and offers multiple touch gesture functions. I/O ports on the left side of the AORUS 5: From left to right - Kensington lock / stylized vent / USB 3.2 Gen1 / USB 2.0 / microphone jack / audio combo jack. I/O ports on the right side of the AORUS 5: From left to right - USB 3.2 Gen2 / MINI DP 1.2 / SD card reader / stylized cooling vents. I/O port on both sides uses adopt anti-glare carbon fiber design, effectively raising quality, windwithme believe that if the smooth area on A side also uses this carbon design, the laptop will looks more attractive. I/O ports on the back side: Stylized vents on both the left and the right, with USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C (Support Display 1.4) / HDMI 2.0 / RJ45 internet port / DC in, with Intel Wireless-AX200NGW chip for network connection. Supports the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology comes with up to 2.4Gbps and the latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology. Here’s a list of accessories included with the laptop: From left to right - 180W adapter, simplified manual, warranty card, SSD screws and a thermal pad, On the bottom, we have a li polymer battery (48.96Wh) and a power cord; one plus point is the small and portable adapter. Many years ago, laptop manufactures shifted to built-in batteries to make them thinner or more integrated, so it has been a few years I did not see a laptop with detachable batteries… Built-in batteries might be difficult for users to change batteries themselves and would require a higher fees if to the manufacturer for battery replacements. Detachable batteries allow your laptop used without the batter fitted in, thereby extending battery life. In addition, users can choose to purchase spare batteries when hanging out.