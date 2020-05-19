I have a few items I would like to sell: MacBook Air, iPhone and GPU. I've never used or even been in a CEeX before. I've sold a few phones to GAME before but before the lockdown, I tried to sell her iPhone 7 to one. First, they said the SIM seal was not properly seated. I ordered a replacement part and they basically said, they don't want it. I don't really want the hassle of selling through FB or the risk of selling on eBay. How is selling with CeX? Has anyone tried to sell something through them during the lockdown? I didn't do extensive research but the prices don't seem that far off from eBay given the convenience. Thoughts?