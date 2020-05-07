Hi, I recently bought an external monitor for my Macbook pro, the Asus VG258QR. It has HDMI 1.4 / and a Display port. My 2012 Retina Macbook has a HDMI output and a micro display port output. When playing on stadia, via HDMI @120hz or Display port at 144hz, the fans on the macbook start making lots of noise. This is an issue, I am not sure why it does this since Google Stadia is handled over the internet. Moreover I am now at a cross roads as to what to do, whether to send the monitor back and keep gaming on the native apple screen. Or to purchase some kind of tablet with a usb-c Display port out, or perhaps a cheap laptop of some kind, since all I want to be able to do is play Stadia. Do all USB-C ports act as display ports? Can anyone help? make suggestions thanks