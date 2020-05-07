  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Apple External gaming monitor, fan issues

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by Pie_uk, 7 May 2020 at 20:23.

  1. Pie_uk

    Pie_uk

    Joined:
    6 Apr 2005
    Posts:
    2,673
    Likes Received:
    7
    Hi,

    I recently bought an external monitor for my Macbook pro, the Asus VG258QR.

    It has HDMI 1.4 / and a Display port.

    My 2012 Retina Macbook has a HDMI output and a micro display port output.

    When playing on stadia, via HDMI @120hz or Display port at 144hz, the fans on the macbook start making lots of noise.

    This is an issue, I am not sure why it does this since Google Stadia is handled over the internet. Moreover I am now at a cross roads as to what to do, whether to send the monitor back and keep gaming on the native apple screen. Or to purchase some kind of tablet with a usb-c Display port out, or perhaps a cheap laptop of some kind, since all I want to be able to do is play Stadia.

    Do all USB-C ports act as display ports?

    Can anyone help? make suggestions
    thanks
     
    Pie_uk, 7 May 2020 at 20:23
    #1

