I thought I was being clever, but now believe I've been either stupid or at best rather naive. I'm doing a completely new build and bought the above motherboard, ready to install a brand new Zen 3 Ryzen 5000 CPU when they become available next month. I understand the existing BIOS needs to be updated in order for the motherboard to recognise the new breed of CPU, so I rigged up a test bench with just the mobo and PSU. I can't carry out a BIOS update any other way as I don't own an AMD CPU. I thought I was getting ahead of the game by updating the board now, and FlashBack is the only way with such a bare bones approach. So I duly downloaded and renamed the correct driver onto a FAT formatted USB, then held the FlashBack button down until it started flashing. My understanding is that the light should continue flashing while the BIOS updates, then go out altogether when the update has finished, which the Asus website says can take up to eight minutes. In my case the light flashed a few times then went solid blue. A quick Google search came up with some very different responses. For most people it seems a solid blue light indicates a failed update, while one poster suggested a solid light meant the update was complete - in my case that was about five seconds. Other threads said the size and format of the USB affected how it would work, suggesting FAT 32 would never work and it had to be FAT 16. I duly tried again with different stick sizes and different formats, but got the same result each time. Is my technique at fault? Is the board faulty? Or did it update successfully? I've no real way of knowing unless I buy the CPU and then find it either works or nothing happens. I'd really appreciate your advice please.