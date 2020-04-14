About the project For "falqoon one" I wanted to do an open chassis build. Making every hardware part of the build completely visible. I'm a hardware enthusiast, so I like to really like to look at it. I've designed the base of the build, and the rest will take shape while building. The downside of this, that everything of the build needs to be very tidy! While everything is visible, the cables, or at least the middle section of every cable will be hidden inside the 3cm thick frame. I also designed this build not specifically for this hardware. Meaning, that I can swap the motherboard, gpu etc without effecting the cable routing etc for these parts. The motherboard will have 1cm standoffs, so all the motherboard cables will go underneath so routing will be always as tidy as possible. It's not my idea to make Christmas out of it, so it will not be a fully RGB build. In the end it may have some lighting, but only to complement the build. Hardware Current hardware list for this build: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 AMD Radeon 5700 ASRock B450M Pro4 16GB Crucial Ballistix Sport LT Kingston A2000 1TB Corsair AX860i pci-e 3.0 x16 riser cable * red is still needed/wanted Water cooling Current water cooling list for this build: Corsair SP 120 fans (4x) Alphacool NexXxos ST30 240 radiator (2x) Alphacool NexXxos XP cpu waterblock Alphacool compression fittings Alphacool VPP655T pump AMD Radeon 5700 waterblock Reservoir (tube / pump top combi) Flex tubing Hard tubing Hard tubing fittings Other fans * red is still needed/wanted Materials The most of the build will consist of aluminium. I will use aluminium square tubes for the frame, and aluminium sheets for the motherboard tray / back. Besides aluminium, a friend of mine has made his 3D printer available to me. This means that I will try to design some cool 3d printed parts as well, and try to make them look factory made by sanding them down and spray painting them. Sponsors Currently, this build is not sponsored yet, but I'm definitely open for a partnership. Photography As my biggest hobby is Photography, it will play a big role in this build as well. However, product photography is new to me, my usual shots are about motorsport and landscape. I'll try to do my best for you guys! The camera and lenses that i will use for this build is as following: Nikon D500 Tokina 11-20mm 2.8 Nikon 50mm 1.8 D Studio At the end of the build (or maybe even in between) I will do the final shoot in the studio. While I don't have a studio, I will turn my living room upside down, set up the studio lights etc.