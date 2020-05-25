  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Cooling Fan Question

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by jsbombjack, 25 May 2020 at 15:31.

    Hi everyone.

    Long time visitor, occasional poster.

    I am trying to balance noise vs performance on my rig (9700k & 2080ti, fractal nano s) and due to my office being freezing in winter and a sauna as soon as spring hits this is quite hard.

    I am currently have corsair ML fans (3x120 and 2x140) running, but they are quite loud when running at any decent speed for cooling.

    Is it worth migrating my fans to noctua ones, or will there be no real difference in noise?

    On paper they move a similar amount of air, with less noise, but I am interested in any real world experience people have.
     
