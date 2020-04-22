NB: I'll update this post periodically so that all new info is in the same place.So... everyone has their own "thing" that they indulge in, and for me (especially now with little else to do) it's tinkering with electronics. I decided to take all my server fans down from the attic and I also acquired a few more to bolster the fleet. Here's how the fan collection currently looks, with mostly 120x38 fans but a fair few others:I also put together a simple U-gauge manometer with the intention of comparing the static pressure of various fans, however it turns out that the gauge is pretty darn accurate and I'm able to replicate numbers from datasheets. I'm still waiting on gasket material arriving in the post to ensure a perfect air seal, however even without the gasket it works very well indeed.I'm planning to make some videos to talk about various server fans commonly encountered in Dell, HP, Fujitsu, Cisco etc. units and how it's pretty easy to use them either as case fans or on heatsinks and rads (all of which I've done).For the time being, here's a little teaser I put together to test video footage of said fans.