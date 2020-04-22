  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Cooling Fan Testing and Comparisons

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by LennyRhys, 22 Apr 2020.

  LennyRhys

    NB: I'll update this post periodically so that all new info is in the same place.

    So... everyone has their own "thing" that they indulge in, and for me (especially now with little else to do) it's tinkering with electronics. I decided to take all my server fans down from the attic and I also acquired a few more to bolster the fleet. Here's how the fan collection currently looks, with mostly 120x38 fans but a fair few others:

    I also put together a simple U-gauge manometer with the intention of comparing the static pressure of various fans, however it turns out that the gauge is pretty darn accurate and I'm able to replicate numbers from datasheets. I'm still waiting on gasket material arriving in the post to ensure a perfect air seal, however even without the gasket it works very well indeed.

    I'm planning to make some videos to talk about various server fans commonly encountered in Dell, HP, Fujitsu, Cisco etc. units and how it's pretty easy to use them either as case fans or on heatsinks and rads (all of which I've done).

    For the time being, here's a little teaser I put together to test video footage of said fans.

     
    LennyRhys, 22 Apr 2020
  liratheal

    These things seem like the antithesis of my current goals. IE: Not to go deaf.

    And yet, I am super curious.
     
    liratheal, 22 Apr 2020
  Vault-Tec

    SCIENCE !

    Awesome :D
     
    Vault-Tec, 22 Apr 2020
  Bloody_Pete

    Looks awesome! Have you thought of using Pitot tubes for airspeed?
     
    Bloody_Pete, 22 Apr 2020
  adidan

    Fantastic.

    And.

    Apologies.
     
    adidan, 22 Apr 2020
  cobalt6700

    Amazing!

    I'm a building services engineer and one of my things is HVAC (manometers/Pitot tubes are my thang) - which feeds into to my love of PC's and cooling them. Very interested in what you are up to here.

    This would be sweet. Are you planning on taking sound measurements?

    U-tube manometer - accurate, easy, repeatable, analogue :D Nice little setup - are you using water with food coloring or manometer fluid?

    Interesting that you are getting datasheet results. I'm aware some datasheet specs are collected in the 'best possible environment', so getting actual results is nice to see :)

    I'm also having a go at building a Arduino PWM fan controller for my server at the moment, using return water temp to change fan speed. Have been looking for a standalone fan controller to do the job - only one I can find that will do it, but don't fancy shelling out on an Aquaero 6.

    Also - googly eyes!

    I'm in :thumb:
     
    cobalt6700, 22 Apr 2020
  Goatee

    Have a look at the aquacomputer Quadro. Much cheaper and same functionality.

    ~£40, 4 PWM fan outputs, flow meter interface, 4 temp sensors, usb connection to computer and some RGB.

    I’m a big fan of the aquacomputer software too.

    Water temp is my preferred variable for PC fan speed in a loop.
     
    Goatee, 22 Apr 2020
  cobalt6700

    Goatee you legend - how have I missed this. Totally buying one right now. Cheers bud :thumb:

    Water temp I feel is the best way in our application.
     
    cobalt6700, 22 Apr 2020
  LennyRhys

    Ooft... when I was researching manometers I came across pitot tubes, but it's all a bit over my head. Took me a while to understand the ins and outs of how static pressure is measured, and I'm still struggling to get my head round everything, but having a lot of fun learning lol.

    No plans yet - I'm always more interested in raw performance, however if I ever get hold of a sound level meter I will definitely put it to use.

    Re. the manometer fluid, yeah it's just water with food colouring. Apparently the controlled tests are done with fluid at 4°C and I may chill the water when doing my own comparative testing. The only other variable is atmospheric pressure, and I won't be measuring that! Some of the weaker fans measure very low (less than 2mm/H2O) so the bulk of my testing will be with fans that are significantly stronger.

    I don't have a decent audio recording device (yet) so as soon as I get one I'll do some voiceovers on the footage. Until then, it's going to be naff annotations and blowy noises!

    Here's the G1238B in action - basically everything in the room starts moving LOL :rock:
     
    LennyRhys, 22 Apr 2020
  Vault-Tec

    Dear god :O
     
    Vault-Tec, 22 Apr 2020
  Byron C

    Ho-lee-crap.

    Do not touch the operational end of The Device.
    Do not look directly at the operational end of The Device.
     
    Byron C, 22 Apr 2020
  Bloody_Pete

    Oooof I love those whines! Remines me when I was playing with a high power brushless motor for a uni project, even without blades it kicked out air and would nearly torque itself off the workbench! That thing terrorified me! May I reccoment fan guards :p Health and safty first and foremost :p
     
    Bloody_Pete, 22 Apr 2020
  The_Crapman

    This is spectacular.
     
    The_Crapman, 22 Apr 2020
  Jeff Hine

    Surprised nothing got pulled into the front of the fan, the amount of air that seemed to be being shifted.

    Was the camera shake due to the turbulence of the airflow being pulled round it...? :p
     
    Jeff Hine, 22 Apr 2020
  LennyRhys

    Yeah... sorry about the camera shake I do have a tripod (on loan from a colleague) but wanted the mobility and simplicity of a handheld shoot!
     
    LennyRhys, 22 Apr 2020
    Jeez just watched the vid.

    That could not only take your fingers off but mince them up and vapourize them before you can blink.
     
  MLyons

    So fans and cooling is something I'm extremely interested in. I've had a fan testing methodology and device in development for at least a year. Might need to contact you about some brain storming.

    On a lighter note, First we have coronavirus now LennyRhys is starting bloody tornadoes
     
    MLyons, 22 Apr 2020
  The_Crapman

    A fair few years ago while boarding a flight back home into Birmingham, a flight attendant remarked there's been tornados their the previous day. :eeek: Not he best thing you want when on a 2 week delayed hangover.
     
    The_Crapman, 22 Apr 2020
    You hangovers take 2 weeks? Mine happen in a few hours. Teach me your ways
     
    MLyons, 22 Apr 2020
    *delayed 2 weeks.

    It's simple: get drunk, then keep drinking almost solidly for two weeks. At the end of it you'll get your two-week-delayed hangover :grin:
     
    Byron C, 22 Apr 2020
