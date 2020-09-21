I feel really sorry for my daughter she love playing F1 and had a few wheel pedal set go on her so she saved up and bought a decent set that cost her over £800 from Fanatec,now she got a problem with her CSL Elite pedals not working at all,thought it was the rj12 cable from the pedal to Base,replaced it today and still no output. I have also updated the firmware on the Base as it was out of date and when the screen came up to configure the wheel that worked find but nothing happened when both pedals where pressed and contact from Fanatec is very slow. Forgot to say she is on xbox 1s