News Far Cry 6 confirmed by PS Store leak

Discussion in 'Article Discussion' started by bit-tech, 10 Jul 2020 at 13:30.

    Read more
     
    bit-tech, 10 Jul 2020 at 13:30
    Ooooh! Hopefully its more like 5 than New Dawn, as I found ND a bit meh!
     
    Bloody_Pete, 10 Jul 2020 at 13:48
    As long as they don't do that thing were you unavoidably get kidnapped over and over again... forcing you to progress the story against your will.
    That part of Far Cry 5 was so infuriating.
     
    suenstar, 10 Jul 2020 at 14:02
    Thats been a staple of Farcry since 2 though.
     
    Bloody_Pete, 10 Jul 2020 at 14:05
    I don't recall when playing any of the other earlier games, travelling around and just messing about with hunting and taking out bad guys to have some invisible enemy that was nowhere near me knock me out, drag me to some underground bunker and force me into a story mission to clear a zone that I would have preferred to do some other time.
     
    suenstar, 10 Jul 2020 at 14:19
