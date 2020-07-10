Discussion in 'Article Discussion' started by bit-tech, 10 Jul 2020 at 13:30.
Ooooh! Hopefully its more like 5 than New Dawn, as I found ND a bit meh!
As long as they don't do that thing were you unavoidably get kidnapped over and over again... forcing you to progress the story against your will.
That part of Far Cry 5 was so infuriating.
Thats been a staple of Farcry since 2 though.
I don't recall when playing any of the other earlier games, travelling around and just messing about with hunting and taking out bad guys to have some invisible enemy that was nowhere near me knock me out, drag me to some underground bunker and force me into a story mission to clear a zone that I would have preferred to do some other time.
