Hello fellow tech-nerds! We are CSFG Creative Solutions For Gamers AB. You are now looking at the world's most beautiful wall-mounted PC chassis that will soon be available for pre-order via Indiegogo. (At least it will be true if we get some good feedback from the community!) Tower of Doom - For watercooling The White Crow - For watercooling Whirlwind - For aircooling "We" on CSFG are four guys, I Björn “Deriveh” Höjing Burle who deals with modding under the name BHB Mods. I test and collect feedback from potential users like you guys! I also manage the community we’re trying to build. Then we have Tomasz Szafarcyk, our master of metals and CNC tools who created the first prototype. Tomasz has a workshop outside Krakow, Poland, where he and his employees usually work for the automotive industry in Germany. Tomasz is also an avid PC gamer and custom-loop nerd! Tomasz developed the first prototype together with his brother Maciej Szafarcyk and their friend Marek Pawlowicz. Maciej used to work with VR solutions, marketing and is also a PC gamer. Marek was early brought into the project, he is also a gamer, both on PC and consoles. Marek is a product designer in the automotive industry. I fell into this project by chance when Maciej contacted me through facebook. (My first thought? SCAM!) It didn’t take long before the first mistrust passed and now in August I flew down to Poland and got to meet my three partners, see the workshop and beautiful Krakow. The week before, one of the first prototypes landed at my door and is currently waiting to be slightly modded and test built. Two prototypes have been sent out to be modded, tested and built in. One of them is at my house, the other has also landed in Sweden with EGXI-Modified. We have many long-term plans for water cooling, but right now the focus is on our three variants of wall-mounted chassis and to try to make our product as good as possible before we start an Indiegogo campaign! You are of course also welcome to our Discord channel to discuss there with us. https://discord.gg/U6mtkrn Of course we want general feedback, but here are some specific points we are thinking about: 1: Right now the entire chassis except the GPU holder is in aluminum, the holder is made out of laser cut and bent sheet metal. My thought was that it was the only part that didn’t give a "premium" feeling when I unpacked the prototype. What are your thoughts here? Abandon the sheetmetal completely? Provide alternatives in the form of e.g. powder-coated sheet metal or raw cnc-cut aluminum? 2: Colors? We can basically make our chassis in all possible colors, but before the indiegogo campaign we probably have to limit ourselves a bit so as not to reach for too much. What colors do you believe in? Personally, I'm like the black, white, red and orange. (I would also enjoy a brushed or anodized model) 3: Layout of the components? As you can see, the layout is different on Tower of Doom and White Crow. Should they be adjusted slightly? Which do you prefer? 4: We are currently also looking at 4 different types of "covers". At White Crow you will see a simple cover of tempered glass. But we are also looking at a variant with 3 sides of tempered glass to keep out dust. Then we also examine a more "design" -like model that hides all components (Added a couple of renderings here for example) In addition, we look at a model that is Doom-inspired. It works like a gate that splits in the middle and slides to the sides. (See rendering below called “Doom-cover”) 5: Price point - Our most difficult question… We are not looking to carve gold here. Our goal is to keep all production in Europe with good working conditions, fair wages and benefits, which means that we have a higher production cost than if we were to manufacture in e.g. China. Right now we are looking at a price point around ~ 280 EUR VAT excluded without any cover. Tempered glass cover would be ~55 EUR VAT excluded and the price point for the rest of the covers will be more expensive. We are currently working on the prototypes for the design cover and doom cover so we will have to get back to you about possible pricepoints for those further on. Is this a price point that is interesting? A wallmount with tempered glass just south of ~350 EUR VAT excluded? Simple renders of suggestions for Design covers Simple render of the Doom-cover We want to be honest and transparent here and hope to get brutally honest answers. Our goal is to build a premium high end chassi. Thank you so much for taking your time to read and hopefully give us some feedback! Last of, some finished builds in our chassi: 1: Built by Mike from the US in the same layout as White Crow. 2: Built by Tomasz from CSFG, our production manager in the Tower of Doom. 3: Built by EGXI-Modified, it was just a quick picture from when he had mounted it. I bet he'll be getting some better shots later on. 4: Also EGXI-Modifieds build, for size reference next to his 49" monitor.