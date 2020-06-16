So, I ended up with a NEX-7 and caught the photography bug. Then decided that playing with that old celluloid stuff might be fun. And following the philosophy of "if it's worth doing, it's worth overdoing" that means 120 film (colour-reversal, none of that C41 pop-down-to-the-local-chemist negative rubbish!) and processing at home. Thus a mostly-working Yashicaflex TLR and some bracketed test shots on Velvia 50 (so little exposure latitude any screw-ups should be obvious) that I now need to develop to confirm my exposure maths was vaguely close. Plenty of tutorials and videos out there on developing, but as I've found with most things they go into detail on the 'tricky' aspects and gloss over the 'obvious' bits you only encounter halfway through the first time actually trying it. What I have (or have on order): - Sous-Vide heater to set up a stable temperature water bath - Big plastic Ikea tub to use as temp controlled bath - Daylight processing tank with 120 reel (one of the ubiquitous Patterson System ones) - Changing bag - E6 kit (Bellinifoto 6-bath, due to the 'overdo it' rule) - Squeegee - Hanging clips - 6x wide-mouth plastic bottles and 6x funnels What I think I might need: - PVC tube with fan on one end and a cheap HEPA filter on the other, to act as a dust-free 'drying cupboard' (whole house is a dust factory) - DI water for final rinse/stabiliser (much debate on whether hard water makes a difference while developing, but everyone seems to agree it will leave streaks if used for the last rinse) - Dark glass bottles & vacuum stoppers for storage of mixed processing chemicals (to prolong useful life) - Thermometer (to double-check bath temperature) - Physical stopwatch? Or maybe one of the various darkroom timer apps on a device I don't care about splashing with various chemicals. Anything blindingly obvious that I've missed? Any common pitfalls to avoid?