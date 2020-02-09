I’m looking for something that will scan two locations for duplicate images and remove the duplicates from one, except they will be in different formats and sizes. I have a local image library that will be a mix of of RAW, TIFF, and JPEGs in anything up to 20MP that has been synced to Google Photos. My Google photos also has synced photos from the phones over the years, many of which won’t be in my local library, in their “High quality”. I’m moving away from Google photos to Synology Moments, and have imported all of my local photos, but need a way to weed out the duplicates and only take the ones that are only located in Google photos. Except the duplicates could be a 20MP ARW in one place and a 4MP JPG in the other. Lots of software from various locations, some of which look a bit dubious, claim to do this or something like it, but does anyone have something they’ve used and trust that they can recommend?