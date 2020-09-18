  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

LOL First pre-built you bought - specs, year, price, events

Discussion in 'General' started by oscy, 18 Sep 2020 at 10:56.

    oscy Well-Known Member

    We all started somewhere... so let's have a laugh.

    Year: 2006-ish

    Bought From: Currys (an office PC store)

    Price: £350

    Branding: HP

    CPU: Pentium D 2.80Ghz dual core

    Cooler: No idea!

    Motherboard: No idea!

    GPU: NVIDIA GeForce 7300 SE/7200 GS

    RAM: 1GB

    PSU: One that died.

    OS: XP

    Storage: HDD that was big enough

    Drives: DVD-RW and Floppy

    RGB: No.

    Case sexiness rating: 2/10 - The standard black rounded HP / Walmart design

    Miscellaneous:

    Why the hell did you buy it?: I was impressed by the 2.8 GHz speed and NVIDIA graphics, at such a cheap price!

    Did anything die or go wrong?: After a few years, I think I got a surge (my extension's surge protector started buzzing...) then my PC just turned off. There might've been a pop. So my PSU died, but it didn't take anything with it!

    Did you (and how did you) upgrade it into respectability?: For a price, my more knowledgable friend fixed it by telling me what PSU to buy (and pointed me toward Bit-Tech Forums! See?)... by the end the only thing kept was the hard drive. Not even the case!

    Where is it now? I kept the old parts as 'backup' though never needed to so I'll sell or bin them. (I kept my upgraded version in case I ever needed it to play XP games but never used it, and the case and PSU is now used for a Windows 98 build.)

    ===============================

    David Take my advice — I'm not using it.

    Never had a pre-built, unless you include laptops. I built my first IBM compatible pc in the early 90s.
     
    Gareth Halfacree WIIGII! Staff Administrator Super Moderator Moderator

    Now then... are we talking personal computers in general, or IBM compatibles - 'cos my answer's different depending.

    PC:
    Year:
    1980-something

    Bought From:
    Second-hand.

    Price:
    No idea anymore.

    Branding:
    Sinclair.

    CPU:
    Zilog Z80A-compatible, 3.5MHz

    Cooler:
    Lolno. Well, there was a chunk of metal attached to the 5V regulator, I guess.

    Motherboard:
    Sinclair ZX Spectrum Issue 1.

    GPU:
    Lolno.

    RAM:
    48kB.

    PSU:
    9V linear regulator.

    OS:
    Sinclair BASIC.

    Storage:
    WH Smith's finest cassette deck.

    RGB:
    ...There's a rainbow printed on the keyboard cover, if that counts?

    Case sexiness rating:
    I love Rick Dickinson, may he rest in peace, but I'm not sure I'd call the case sexy.

    Miscellaneous:
    Dead-flesh keyboard, naturally.

    Why the hell did you buy it?:
    Why did anyone buy a home computer in the 1980s? To play games.

    Did anything die or go wrong?:
    Yeah, it died a death and was unfixable. Switched it out for a Commodore 64C, again second-hand.

    Did you (and how did you) upgrade it into respectability?:
    Nup. Didn't even get a Microdrive or anything.

    IBM Clone:
    Year:
    1980-something-else

    Bought From:
    Snagged for free from the local college during a systems upgrade.

    Price:
    £0

    Branding:
    Schneider.

    CPU:
    Intel 8088, 9.45Mhz.

    Cooler:
    Nope.

    Motherboard:
    Scheider Euro PC II Issue 1.

    GPU:
    CGA/Hercules.

    RAM:
    768kB.

    PSU:
    Linear regulator, can't remember the voltage.

    OS:
    MS-DOS 3.30A

    Storage:
    Upgraded 1.44MB DSHD floppy drive (hence needing MS-DOS 3.30A, rather than stock MS-DOS 3.30), 20MB IBM-compatible sidecar via XTA.

    RGB:
    Dude, not even the monitor was in colour - it was a 9" amber CRT.

    Case sexiness rating:
    Have to admit I've always been a fan of all-in-ones. Could have saved space by aligning the floppy drive like an Amiga or Atari ST, tho'.

    Miscellaneous:
    Flamin' loved that machine.

    Why the hell did you buy it?:
    Why did anyone buy a home computer in the 1980s? To play other games. Mostly text adventures. Also, work. But mostly games.

    Did anything die or go wrong?:
    It eventually died and went to the great recycling plant in the sky. I still miss it.

    Did you (and how did you) upgrade it into respectability?:
    Other than the upgraded floppy drive, nope.
     
    sandys Well-Known Member

    I'll assume you mean pre-built PC, Prior to PC I did everything on an Atari ST

    Year:     199x (don't recall year it would be early half)

    Bought From: Radio Rentals

    Price: I don't even know, we probably paid over the odds as we rented it first because that's what poor people did

    Branding: Olivetti

    CPU: 486SX25

    Cooler: stock

    Motherboard: stock

    GPU: I didn't even know what a GPU was at this point but think it was a Matrox.

    RAM: A few Mb, perhaps 8Mb, pure guess might not have been that much,

    PSU: ...

    OS: Windows 3

    Storage: a few hundred Mb and a floppy drive.

    RGB: did not exist

    Case sexiness rating: 0

    Miscellaneous: might not have done more than 640x480 :O

    Why the hell did you buy it?: Needed something x86 compatible for college work

    Did anything die or go wrong?: nope really good.

    Did you (and how did you) upgrade it into respectability?: Popped in a dx4 chip, this gave it higher clock speeds I think 99Mhz and a maths co-processor, I also added a Soundcard AWE32 so I could run a CD drive and a 28.8bps Modem for the porns....umm bbs :D :p Gaming wise I added a Voodoo here for 3d goodness. don't recall if it was for that system, memory fails me, but the system was quite limited so I finally researched building my own and that sent me down a slippery slope starting with a Cyrix chip..
     
    Mr_Mistoffelees The Cat Lies Down on Broadway

    Year: 1999

    Bought From: Gateway (showroom in Bristol)

    Price: Just under ₤1000 inc monitor, joystick and printer

    Branding: Gateway

    CPU: Pentium 2 450MHz

    Cooler: yes

    Motherboard: yes

    GPU: can't remember but, was rubbish

    RAM: 128MB

    PSU: yes

    OS: Windows 98

    Storage: 6.7GB (I think)

    RGB: Who?

    Case sexiness rating: -27

    Why the hell did you buy it?: Late to the party at 35. Had been working for a laptop servicing firm for a few years and decided it was time get my own pc.

    Did anything die or go wrong?: No

    Did you (and how did you) upgrade it into respectability?: Doubled up the ram to 256MB and fitted a 3dfx Voodoo 3 3000 16MB.
     
    Sentinel-R1 Chaircrew

    Year: 1993?

    Bought From: Local small PC store, long since out of business

    Price: Not a clue (I was 14)

    Branding: Unbranded beige goodness - built to order

    CPU: 486 DX-2 66

    Cooler: I don't think it had one, when CPUs were that slow? If anything, heatsink only though, no fan.

    Motherboard: Not a clue!

    GPU: No GPU

    RAM: 4MB - yes, megabytes. I later added another 4MB for the princely sum of £300.

    PSU: Not a clue

    OS: DOS 6.22 Win 3.11 - Many, many floppy disks

    Storage: 540MB ish? I remember it being an odd number.

    RGB: Really great beige? Yes.

    Case sexiness rating: A retro 3. It was more useful as somewhere to sit the CRT monitor on top of.

    Miscellaneous: I had a Turbo button, which was actually a Nerf button to reduce CPU clock to 25MHz for older software.

    Why the hell did you buy it?: My first venture into PCs and still here nearly 30 years later.

    Did anything die or go wrong?: Nope! Worked flawlessly until I went to Uni and blew all my student grant on a P133 and Voodoo 2 Card.

    Did you (and how did you) upgrade it into respectability?: Just the RAM upgrade.

    Where is it now?: Paperclips and fishtank sand!
     
