We all started somewhere... so let's have a laugh. Year: 2006-ish Bought From: Currys (an office PC store) Price: £350 Branding: HP CPU: Pentium D 2.80Ghz dual core Cooler: No idea! Motherboard: No idea! GPU: NVIDIA GeForce 7300 SE/7200 GS RAM: 1GB PSU: One that died. OS: XP Storage: HDD that was big enough Drives: DVD-RW and Floppy RGB: No. Case sexiness rating: 2/10 - The standard black rounded HP / Walmart design Miscellaneous: Why the hell did you buy it?: I was impressed by the 2.8 GHz speed and NVIDIA graphics, at such a cheap price! Did anything die or go wrong?: After a few years, I think I got a surge (my extension's surge protector started buzzing...) then my PC just turned off. There might've been a pop. So my PSU died, but it didn't take anything with it! Did you (and how did you) upgrade it into respectability?: For a price, my more knowledgable friend fixed it by telling me what PSU to buy (and pointed me toward Bit-Tech Forums! See?)... by the end the only thing kept was the hard drive. Not even the case! Where is it now? I kept the old parts as 'backup' though never needed to so I'll sell or bin them. (I kept my upgraded version in case I ever needed it to play XP games but never used it, and the case and PSU is now used for a Windows 98 build.) =============================== Year: Bought From: Price: Branding: CPU: Cooler: Motherboard: GPU: RAM: PSU: OS: Storage: RGB: Case sexiness rating: Miscellaneous: Why the hell did you buy it?: Did anything die or go wrong?: Did you (and how did you) upgrade it into respectability?: Where is it now?: