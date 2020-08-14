Just passed my Comptia ITF+! I used a Udemy course (Mike Meyers), a udemy set of practice tests (not sure who made them) and lots of googling. I was really pleased to score close to perfect. I did notice the course didn't cover some of the scenarios and terminology - are the books better? I need to learn more about the basics of relational databases and programming terminology but apart from that I'm ready to make a start on comptia A+ and start looking for my first job. I decided to try going a tech support/networking route so I'm going to do the comptia A+ and build a little home lab. Any tips on how to get cheap equipment for a home lab? Are there any really thorough resources for the A+ or should I use a combination of stuff?