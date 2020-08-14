  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Discussion in 'General' started by Awoken, 14 Aug 2020

  1. Awoken

    Awoken

    3 Mar 2004
    1,476
    11
    Just passed my Comptia ITF+! I used a Udemy course (Mike Meyers), a udemy set of practice tests (not sure who made them) and lots of googling. I was really pleased to score close to perfect. I did notice the course didn't cover some of the scenarios and terminology - are the books better?
    I need to learn more about the basics of relational databases and programming terminology but apart from that I'm ready to make a start on comptia A+ and start looking for my first job.

    I decided to try going a tech support/networking route so I'm going to do the comptia A+ and build a little home lab. Any tips on how to get cheap equipment for a home lab?

    Are there any really thorough resources for the A+ or should I use a combination of stuff?
     
    Awoken, 14 Aug 2020 at 20:44
