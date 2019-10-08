So this mod starts with a story. It isn't a real story, but it is the story behind this mod. Imagine yourself in a building. All around are people putting together computers for sale at large scale retail stores. Off in one corner is Sean's work table. Sean is putting together computers just like everyone else. Budget PC's to be sold at someone's local Wally World. And though the box will say 'gaming', these computers aren't the gaming monsters purchasers are lead to believe. A bunch of technical jargon plus the word 'gaming' meant to sucker anyone not well versed in computer lingo. Sean is at his table, putting together another computer. His fifth one today. He used to care. He used to get the wires just so and snug them up with a zip tie (he wasn't a fan of the zip ties, but that's what his bosses gave him) and cut the tie of perfectly flush. He used to make sure the computers he put together looked as good as they could with what he was given. Now, he doesn't. As long as a zip tie won't poke someone's eye out and the back door shuts on the wiring, it's good enough. At two paragraphs in, you're probably wondering why I'm telling you a story about some guy named Sean, and you'd be right to. But this isn't a story about Sean, it's about that fifth computer of the day that Sean is putting together. Whether by some universal magic, a random cosmic ray striking just the right spot, or an oddball plot device used to make a story work, that fifth computer was special. It was aware. Now it didn't know everything there was to know right at the moment it became aware. This isn't 'that' kind of plot device. But slowly, after being shoved into a box and sent to some store in middle America, it started to realize what it was. Even though it's box said 'gaming' it didn't feel very gaming. In fact it felt quite boring and weak. It knew it couldn't do much about what parts Sean had put into it, but it could do something about how it looked. It could at least feel gaming even if it wasn't going to be playing AAA titles at maximum resolutions. It knew what it had to do. And it knew that anyone who tried to stop it was going to lose a hand. And that's the story of this case, a boring, cheap, entry-level boutique build that's decided to take matters into its own hands, or cables as the case may be. The base is a cheap computer with basic sleeving, ketchup and mustard wires, zip ties, cheap stock parts, etc. and it has ripped itself apart giving it a maw that can easily take a hand and sprouting sleeved cables as tentacles hunting for the parts to finally make it look cool. And I'm calling it Fluffy, cause why not? I'm starting off with the Cooler Master MasterBox Q300P. And interesting little case with some nice handles on it. It's a little flimsy but for the price, not a bad case. And air flow everywhere, the thing is nothing but holes. Granted they cover all the holes with pieces of plastic, but I can work on that. Joining the Q300P is some hardware that I'm quite familiar with, it's the hardware from my Scout build. Gigabyte Z-97N-WIFI, an Intel 4790K with 8GB of Crucial Ballistix RAM, Asus GTX960 Strix, and some other parts that will actually be swapped out for something different later. Hey, it happens. Like I said, the Q300P has some neat little features, like the moveable I/O panel. That's pretty trick. But the side window is plastic and the front and top are covered by plastics that have very small grills for air flow. That's not pretty trick. The aforementioned holes everywhere plus 3 fans, 2 RGB and one non-RGB. On the cheaper side of fans, but for the price... Look at the tiny grills this thing is supposed to breath through. I'm gonna have to open it up a bit. Not that my setup will need that much air flow with a stock intel cooler and a 960, but it just seems wrong to make a case breath through this. What is this, the 90's? The first step in modding this thing is, well, to cut it in half. Why start small, right? Laying out a general tooth pattern. And next thing you know, it's a jagged tetanus machine. And that's it for this round, but thanks for checking my build out and sitting through my little story!