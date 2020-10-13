Hi everyone. Tonight at 19:15 the forums will be going down for about an hour. we'll be swapping the forums over to the new EPYC platform and making the appropriate DNS changes. There may be a brief period of the forums looking like they're up past that time but any posts won't be kept until I make the announcement that the forums are back. Those of you that have quickly beta tested the new platform will be able to attest at how quick the forums are on the new system with one member saying I quote "Ohhh shitttt. That is quiiiiick". Although these numbers were done with load on the old system and no load on the new system the numbers from old to new look a bit like this using apache bench. 50% 785 66% 829 75% 859 80% 879 90% 940 95% 1007 98% 1110 99% 1175 100% 1936 (longest request) to 50% 127 66% 137 75% 144 80% 148 90% 162 95% 177 98% 211 99% 377 100% 1185 (longest request) If it goes to plan this is the result of about 8 months of work. If not then you saw nothing