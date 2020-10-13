  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

  MLyons

    MLyons

    Joined:
    3 Mar 2017
    Posts:
    3,425
    Likes Received:
    1,518
    Hi everyone. Tonight at 19:15 the forums will be going down for about an hour. we'll be swapping the forums over to the new EPYC platform and making the appropriate DNS changes. There may be a brief period of the forums looking like they're up past that time but any posts won't be kept until I make the announcement that the forums are back.

    Those of you that have quickly beta tested the new platform will be able to attest at how quick the forums are on the new system with one member saying I quote
    "Ohhh shitttt. That is quiiiiick". Although these numbers were done with load on the old system and no load on the new system the numbers from old to new look a bit like this using apache bench.

    50% 785
    66% 829
    75% 859
    80% 879
    90% 940
    95% 1007
    98% 1110
    99% 1175
    100% 1936 (longest request)

    to

    50% 127
    66% 137
    75% 144
    80% 148
    90% 162
    95% 177
    98% 211
    99% 377
    100% 1185 (longest request)

    If it goes to plan this is the result of about 8 months of work. If not then you saw nothing :) :dremel::thumb:
     
    13 Oct 2020 at 18:25
  MLyons

    MLyons

    Joined:
    3 Mar 2017
    Posts:
    3,425
    Likes Received:
    1,518
    A little later than expected due to DNS but we're now back up and the change should be going to everybody's DNS
     
    13 Oct 2020 at 20:54
  David

    David

    Joined:
    7 Apr 2009
    Posts:
    14,461
    Likes Received:
    3,038
    Very snappy. Me like. A lot.
     
    13 Oct 2020 at 21:00
  adidan

    adidan

    Joined:
    25 Mar 2009
    Posts:
    16,107
    Likes Received:
    2,824
    I just posted something, came back and it disappeared.

    Random.

    I can't be 100% sure if it's the site or my head.
     
    13 Oct 2020 at 21:05
  MLyons

    MLyons

    Joined:
    3 Mar 2017
    Posts:
    3,425
    Likes Received:
    1,518
    You may have posted it just before we did the database backup and switch.
     
    13 Oct 2020 at 21:21
  David

    David

    Joined:
    7 Apr 2009
    Posts:
    14,461
    Likes Received:
    3,038
    *raises hand*
     
    13 Oct 2020 at 21:21
