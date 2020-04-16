Hey all, I stumbled across FUZE the other day - it's a variant of BASIC for the Nintendo Switch and it looks pretty decent at first glance. I was wondering if anyone here had given it a shot and if so, how they'd found it? It looks like it might be just the ticket for both me and the kids - it reminded me quite a lot of the Amiga classic AMOS. I don't hang on to my back issues of CPC for more than a couple of weeks these days, so I might be wrong, but I had a vague memory that Fuze might have been mentioned / covered in Hobbytech by our very own @Gareth Halfacree , but that might just be my mind playing tricks on me (and I don't think Gareth has a Switch but again I could be totally wrong there). It's only £13 or thereabouts so I might just take a punt on it anyway, but if anyone does have any hands-on experience with it then I'd be interested to hear about it Cheers Bawjaws