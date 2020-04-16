  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Development FUZE for Nintendo Switch

Discussion in 'Software' started by bawjaws, 16 Apr 2020 at 13:05.

    Hey all,

    I stumbled across FUZE the other day - it's a variant of BASIC for the Nintendo Switch and it looks pretty decent at first glance. I was wondering if anyone here had given it a shot and if so, how they'd found it? It looks like it might be just the ticket for both me and the kids - it reminded me quite a lot of the Amiga classic AMOS.

    I don't hang on to my back issues of CPC for more than a couple of weeks these days, so I might be wrong, but I had a vague memory that Fuze might have been mentioned / covered in Hobbytech by our very own @Gareth Halfacree , but that might just be my mind playing tricks on me (and I don't think Gareth has a Switch but again I could be totally wrong there).

    It's only £13 or thereabouts so I might just take a punt on it anyway, but if anyone does have any hands-on experience with it then I'd be interested to hear about it :)

    Cheers
    Bawjaws
     
